Packers hold off charging Chiefs for No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll
Packers wide receivers Allen Lazard (13) and Davante Adams (17) celebrate Lazard's touchdown during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. 

NEW YORK — Aaron Rodgers has lifted the Green Bay Packers to the NFL's best record.

Two wins away from securing home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs, the Packers maintained their hold on the top spot for the latest AP Pro32 poll.

The Packers earned 10 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Packers are No. 1 in the poll for the third consecutive week. They host the division rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

"The Packers held off a stubborn Browns team at home, a second straight week where they nearly blew a comfortable lead," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

"A warning sign of future issues? Let's just call it something to keep an eye on. Aaron Rodgers & Co. are still in control of the top seed in the NFC."

The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs, who have won eight in a row, earned the remaining two first-place votes and remained at No. 2.

"Most complete team right now, and (quarterback Patrick) Mahomes has led them to eight straight wins," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.

The Chiefs will look to extend their winning streak to nine as they head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals, who moved up four spots to No. 9 in the poll.

The NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys, who dominated Washington on Sunday night, gained two spots to move to No. 3.

The NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped a spot to No. 4 despite routing Carolina on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams also fell one place after a win as they are at No. 5 after edging Minnesota.

The Tennessee Titans gained three spots to No. 6 after rallying past the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. The Titans host the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 in a key game for both teams.

The Dolphins climbed five places to No. 12. The Dolphins started the season with a win before losing seven in a row followed by winning seven in a row. They can clinch a playoff spot with victories in their final two games.

The Buffalo Bills moved up three places to No. 7 after topping the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday to give them the edge in the AFC East race. The loss, the second in a row for the Patriots, dropped them to No. 10.

The Indianapolis Colts remained at No. 8 in the poll despite topping the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas. The Colts' playoff drive hit a snag on Tuesday when quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 list. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, could miss Sunday's key game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cardinals, who were No. 1 in the poll less than a month ago, fell out of the top 10 and are at No. 11.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. Green Bay Packers (10)

12

3

0

382

1

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

11

4

0

372

2

3. Dallas Cowboys

11

4

0

352

5

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

11

4

0

348

3

5. Los Angeles Rams

11

4

0

345

4

6. Tennessee Titans

10

5

0

312

9

7. Buffalo Bills

9

6

0

307

10

8. Indianapolis Colts

9

6

0

302

8

9. Cincinnati Bengals

9

6

0

289

13

10. New England Patriots

9

6

0

281

6

11. Arizona Cardinals

10

5

0

272

7

12. Miami Dolphins

8

7

0

230

17

13. San Francisco 49ers

8

7

0

226

12

14. Philadelphia Eagles

8

7

0

220

20

15. Baltimore Ravens

8

7

0

216

14

15. Los Angeles Chargers

8

7

0

216

11

17. Las Vegas Raiders

8

7

0

206

21

18. Cleveland Browns

7

8

0

173

19

19. Minnesota Vikings

7

8

0

164

16

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

7

7

1

164

15

21. New Orleans Saints

7

8

0

139

18

22. Denver Broncos

7

8

0

137

22

23. Atlanta Falcons

7

8

0

133

24

24. Washington Football Team

6

9

0

113

23

25. Chicago Bears

5

10

0

95

27

26. Seattle Seahawks

5

10

0

82

25

27. Carolina Panthers

5

10

0

67

26

28. Houston Texans

4

11

0

60

31

29. New York Jets

4

11

0

47

30

30. New York Giants

4

11

0

39

28

31. Detroit Lions

2

12

1

34

29

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

2

13

0

13

32

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

