Packers head to Minnesota with No. 1 receiver Allen Lazard doubtful

GREEN BAY — Exactly what does Allen Lazard have to do in order to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis?

“Pray,” the Green Bay Packers’ newly minted No. 1 wide receiver replied to that question Friday afternoon after sitting out his third straight practice of the week because of an ankle injury and being listed on the official injury report as doubtful for the game.

Tasked with stepping into the breach created by the March 17 trade that sent two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Lazard was surely looking forward to making a big splash in his new role, starting with Sunday’s matchup with the rival Vikings.

But it’s a long, 17-game season, and while Lazard pushed the ankle in rehabilitation work during the week, head coach Matt LaFleur and the team’s medical staff didn’t see enough progress to list him as anything more optimistic.

Lazard hasn’t practiced now in two weeks, since getting stepped on by a defensive tackle in a practice late in training camp.

Asked if he thought he’d be ready for the Sept. 18 home opener against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, Lazard replied, “I can’t see past tomorrow,” before adding, “I’ll be straight, though.”

Without Lazard, the top of the Packers’ wide receiver rotation would be new veteran addition Sammy Watkins, who has not yet played in a game with four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers; veteran Randall Cobb, Rodgers’ most trusted receiver; rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, who are still working to earn the quarterback’s confidence; and second-year man Amari Rodgers, who struggled as a rookie last season.

“There's about five guys that we kind of expect to be in the mix consistently playing receiver for us,” Aaron Rodgers said earlier in the week without naming the five players. “And if one of them goes down, then the other four better be ready.”

Meanwhile, left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Elgton Jenkins may not need divine intervention to play against the Vikings, but both are listed as questionable for the game and neither is a sure thing to play as they work their respective ways back from the torn ACLs they suffered in their left knees — Bakhtiari in a Dec. 31, 2020 practice and Jenkins in a Nov. 21, 2021 loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bakhtiari did not practice Friday after taking part in 11-on-11 team periods during Wednesday and Thursday’s more arduous practices, and LaFleur declined to say why Bakhtiari sat out, wanting to keep the Vikings guessing on his availability.

However, there are essentially two possibilities: Either Bakhtiari experienced swelling or discomfort that forced him to need a day off, or — more likely — Bakhtiari is feeling good and trending toward playing and the medical staff wanted him to get a rest day to improve his chances of playing Sunday.

As for Jenkins, it's hard to say if being back where he suffered his injury will factor into the decision on whether he'll play. He practiced on a limited basis on all three days and certainly could play, but considering the venue and the disadvantage any noisy stadium is for offensive linemen, the Packers could decide to play it safe and hold Jenkins out.

“You don’t want to go in there and say, ‘Hey, when you get back out there, you better be back at how you were playing in 2020 before you got hurt,’” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of Bakhtiari. “I want him, when he gets out there, just be a great leader, have great energy and do the little things — the finishing of your blocks, good communication, all that stuff.

“He’ll get to that level. He’ll get back there, I have no doubt about that. Same with Elgton. It’s just a matter of them getting out there, getting in the groove and, 10 weeks from now, hopefully we see that progress.”

The Packers would start Yosh Nijman at left tackle if Bakhtiari doesn’t play. If Bakhtiari plays and Jenkins doesn’t, they’ll likely start Royce Newman at right tackle although Nijman could slide to that side, too. Newman or Jake Hanson would then start at right guard.

“We’ll see what Dave and Elgton's status is,” Aaron Rodgers said. “They're young. There's going to be young guys suited up, for sure, whether or not those guys play. And we don't have like that swing veteran tackle that we've had in years past or older veteran, a Lucas Patrick-type guy. So (we’re) expecting those young guys to be ready to go if their number gets called.”

Tight end Robert Tonyan was removed from the injury report, so he is good to go for his first game since tearing the ACL in his left knee Oct. 28 at Arizona. Kicker Mason Crosby was also taken off the report, so he is full-go following offseason arthroscopic knee surgery on his right (kicking) leg.

Captains … uh-oh captains?

The Packers named six season-long captains on Friday: Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, tight end Marcedes Lewis, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, safety Adrian Amos and nose tackle Kenny Clark. Campbell and Jones are first-time captains.

Notably absent from that list: Cornerback Jaire Alexander and Crosby, both of whom were captains last season.

Asked if he took it personally that he wasn’t chosen, Alexander replied, “Yeah. Yeah, I did. … I’m happy for the guys who were voted team captain. I guess I didn’t make the cut this year. I’ve just got to keep working and just do what I need to do. That’s all I can control is being here right now.

“Like I said, I’m happy for them and I’m just going to keep doing what I need to do, and that’s play at my best.”

LaFleur said 21 players received votes, and that 11 or 12 players were within a few votes of each other at the top. This is the fourth year that the team has chosen captains for the entire season; under Mike McCarthy, the Packers had different weekly, rotating captains and then voted for postseason captains for the playoffs.

“It just kind of worked out the way that it worked out. Everybody got five votes and we took the highest tallies,” said LaFleur, who indicated that the picks were not limited to offense, defense or special teams and merely were just the top six vote-getters.

“I do think that some of (the results) can be a byproduct of some of the circumstances that were dealt, with certain guys maybe not being available or around the team as much as they normally would have been. I think there’s a lot of factors that kind of go into on a year-by-year basis.

“But like I told the team (Thursday), whether you’re wearing a ‘C’ or not, it doesn’t mean you’re not a great leader on this football team. And we’ve got a lot of them.”