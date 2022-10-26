Packers have limited options — and Andre Rison isn’t among them — if receiver changes are coming

GREEN BAY — There’s one major flaw in Aaron Rodgers’ call for coach Matt LaFleur to bench mistake-prone players and give others a chance in the Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense heading into Sunday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The Packers’ options are limited. Very limited, especially at wide receiver.

With veteran Randall Cobb, Rodgers’ most trusted target, on injured reserve with an ankle injury for at least three more games and No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard unlikely to play in Buffalo because of a shoulder injury he suffered last Sunday against Washington, the Packers’ current receiver group consists of veteran Sammy Watkins, who just returned from IR himself after missing four games with a hamstring injury; rookie Christian Watson, who returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis after missing three of the past five games with a hamstring injury; rookie Romeo Doubs, who got off to a promising start this season but had at least two drops and didn’t catch a single pass on four targets against the Commanders; second-year man Amari Rodgers, whom the quarterback not-so-subtly suggested shouldn’t be playing on offense to begin with; and rookie Samori Touré, who made his NFL debut last Sunday.

The only two wide receivers the Packers could plausibly move into the rotation are practice squad receivers Juwann Winfree and Travis Fulgham. Winfree is out of game-day elevations, so he would have to be signed to the 53-man roster, which would require a corresponding move.

Asked Wednesday during his usual Q&A session with reporters at his locker about who might be options at receiver, Rodgers joked he saw Andre “Bad Moon” Rison at Lambeau Field earlier in the day.

“I don’t know if he can play or not,” Rodgers said of the 55-year-old Rison, a member of the 1996 Super Bowl XXXI championship team.

Although Rodgers did not practice Wednesday because of his injured right (throwing) thumb, he skipped some of his rehabilitation work for the injury to instead attend practice and serve as the offensive play-caller in an effort to get his receivers on the same page. The receivers then had a special Wednesday meeting with Rodgers and the coaches as well.

“I was actually down at practice today for all the team periods; I thought that was important,” Rodgers explained. “As much as I need to do some treatment on my thumb, I thought it was more important to be down there with the guys, so they can hear my voice. I was calling the plays, and then coaching guys up during the defense’s time.”

Health watch

Asked point-blank if his thumb, which he injured on the final play of the team’s Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants in London on an aborted Hail Mary pass, is broken, Rodgers replied, “My thumb is hurt.”

Whatever the injury actually is, Rodgers said he needs “a couple weeks” for it to heal, even though he has no intention of missing games. The Packers have a Thursday night game on Nov. 17, giving them that weekend off after a short preparation week, but their bye won’t arrive until Dec. 1 with four games left in the regular season after that.

“(I’m) just trying to get to the bye week, and hopefully by then it’s not a problem,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got a mini-bye after the Thursday game. But it’s getting a little bit better.”

Asked if he would tape the thumb for the start of the game against the Bills after not taping it until halftime against the Commanders, Rodgers replied; “I might. I might. It definitely felt a little better in the second half. It felt pretty good leading up to the game, but every now and then there’s a certain snap or play that might hurt it a little more. We’ll see how it feels.

“If it’s feeling good, I probably won’t tape it. But if I need a little reinforcement, then I will.”

Rodgers and Lazard weren’t the only players on the 53-man roster who did not practice Wednesday. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and guard/tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) also did not practice.

Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), Watkins and Watson were all listed as limited participants.