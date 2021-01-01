Packers ‘grieving’ — and once again reshuffling their offensive line — in aftermath of David Bakhtiari’s season-ending knee injury

The Packers don’t have much time for self-pity. They can lock up the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed with a win over the Bears, who have plenty to play for themselves, as they can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Packers. Both teams can get what they want even if they lose, but they’d need help: Green Bay would need the Seattle Seahawks to lose to the San Francisco 49ers, while Chicago would need the Arizona Cardinals to lose to the Los Angeles Rams.

“You can’t let it affect your attitude, the way you prepare, the effort that you give, the focus that you bring every day,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday after confirming that the injury is indeed season-ending. “We’ve got a job to do, and that is to go on Sunday and play a team that is fighting for everything they have in front of them as well.

“Like I told our players, there’s going to be nobody’s that’s feeling sorry for us as a football team. And our standards, our expectations — they don’t change.”

LaFleur said the injury to Bakhtiari, who was named to his third Pro Bowl last week and who is expected to be selected as an All-Pro for the fifth time this season, was “one of those unfortunate, freak things that happens sometimes in practice. It was certainly nobody’s fault. It was a freaky deal.”