Packers great Willie Davis dead at age 85

He remained with the Packers until finishing his NFL career in 1969 as a five-time All-Pro. Although tackles and sacks weren't measured at the time Davis played, his 22 career fumble recoveries showcased his dominance and big-play ability.

He was voted to the NFL's all-decade team for the 1960s and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981.

"There were few players in the league who were as tough as Willie," Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr said in the foreword to Davis' book, "Closing The Gap: Lombardi, the Packers Dynasty and the Pursuit of Excellence. "He was at his best in games in which we struggled. When it was tough, he rose to the top and took our defensive people right along with him."

Davis helped the Packers win the NFL championship in 1965 before capping the 1966 and 1967 seasons with titles in the first two Super Bowls.

But he didn't initially embrace the move to Green Bay.

Davis noted in his book that he had just signed a contract with the Browns and believed he was being groomed as Cleveland's future starting left tackle on offense when he learned about the trade on the radio. Green Bay acquired Davis in a July 1960 trade that sent wide receiver A.D. Williams to Cleveland.