GREEN BAY — Why Brian Gutekunst said it at the time, only he knows.

“As I’ve been taught from the time I walked into this building,” Gutekunst said on Dec. 5, with the Packers sitting at a disappointing 5-8 entering their bye week, “‘Whatever comes with having great quarterbacks, it’s worth it.’”

After agreeing to the terms of the deal on Monday — the trade boils down to the Packers getting to move up two spots in Thursday’s first round of the 2023 NFL Draft via a pick swap with the Jets (from No. 15 to No. 13), plus the first of the Jets’ two second-round picks (No. 42) and a 2024 second-round pick that will become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets’ offensive snaps in 2023 — Gutekunst wouldn’t flat out say that he and the Packers reached a point where Rodgers was no longer worth it.

But Gutekunst left little doubt — after an 8-9, playoff-less 2022 season in which Rodgers never threw for 300 yards in a game and finished with the worst passer rating (91.1) of his 15 years as the starter — that the organization had reached a point where it was willing to put up with him anymore.

Not Rodgers’ criticism, directly or passive-aggressively, of Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur.

Not his 2021 duplicity about his COVID-19 vaccination status, or his flouting of the NFL’s rules for unvaccinated players, which led to the team being fined $300,000 by the league.

Not Rodgers’ frequent headline-grabbing comments on his weekly appearances with McAfee.

Not Rodgers’ unwillingness to take part in the offseason program a year ago, even with young teammates who needed him to be there.

And not the fact that Rodgers and Gutekunst never spoke to each other from the Rodgers’ post-season exit interview to Monday’s trade.

“There’s always issues with players that you go through,” Gutekunst said. “I think we have a great organization that works really hard to try to give these guys the best opportunities to succeed. But … we’re chasing Super Bowls, right? That’s an important thing. That’s what this is about.

“It’s not always going to be easy. It’s not always going to go smoothly. We were 8-9 last year. As we move forward, it was more about what we were going to do to get better and have a chance to win this thing.

“As you’re going through some of those things you’re talking about and you’re 13-3 or 13-4 and No. 1 seed … we’re trying to win a Super Bowl, right? (So) you’ll put up with a lot to try to chase that.”

While the Jets, who haven’t won a championship since Joe Namath led them to the Super Bowl III title and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010, are ecstatic to be getting a surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer to play quarterback for them, Gutekunst and the Packers clearly saw a significant difference between the Rodgers who won back-to-back NFL MVPs in 2021 and 2022 and the one who completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 32 sacks last season while playing with a broken right thumb for much of the year.

Frequently in the past month, Gutekunst had said that he wanted to do what was right for Rodgers and what was right for the organization. Asked why the trade — and the corollary transition to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love as the starting quarterback — was right for the organization, Gutekunst said, “I think where our team is at, obviously Aaron is up there in age and has I don’t know however many years he has.

“I think he’s got some really good football left in him. I think for us, as we got through the offseason and started talking about where we wanted to go, this made a little bit of sense for us. We wanted to get his input, like I’ve told you guys in the past, (I) would have loved to have that and kind of see where he sat with that. That didn’t happen. That was a little bit unfortunate and disappointing for me.

“I just think as we move forward, we’re really excited where Jordan could go. He needs to play, and having him sit another year, I think, would have really delayed where we were going and what we’re trying to build.”

But, Gutekunst insisted, the Packers are not “rebuilding,” even with a first-time starter at quarterback, their most experienced wide receivers being 2022 draft picks Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure, minimal experience at tight end and holes elsewhere on the roster.

“No, I don’t ever look it like that. We’re excited about this football team and where it can go,” Gutekunst said of rebuilding. “Obviously, we’re a long ways away from what our 53-man roster and our 16-man practice squad is going to look like, but we’re really excited about it.

“It’s going to be new, obviously, specifically at quarterback, it looks like. But at the same time, the goals don’t change around here. It’s going to be the same goals we’ve always had. … It’s going to be exciting to see. Nothing’s really changing.”

