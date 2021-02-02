Packers GM Brian Gutekunst sees Aaron Rodgers as 'our leader' for 'years to come'

GREEN BAY — He could have powered up his laptop and tuned in on the team website. Or opened Twitter on his iPhone and watched the live stream there. Or maybe the team’s public relations department simply sent him the Zoom link and he lurked throughout the video conference while reporters asked their questions.
No one could say for sure whether Aaron Rodgers was watching live while coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst held their end-of-the-season Q&A session with the media on Monday morning. But throughout the two half-hour sessions with the Green Bay Packers’ two football decision-makers, it was almost as if they were talking directly to their veteran quarterback at times.
And their message was this: You’re our guy. In 2021, in 2022 and probably longer.
“I don’t think I have to do a lot of assuring him because I think obviously his play speaks for itself,” said Gutekunst, speaking with reporters for the first time since the team’s 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. “I will say this: We’re really excited not only for next year, but the years to come.
“He’s playing at such a high level that he always has, and I think this year was a special team. It didn’t finish like we wanted to finish, but I think everybody’s purely motivated to get back. And I think, like I said, I don’t think there’s anything that we have to do. He’s our quarterback, and he’s our leader.”
Gutekunst added: “Obviously, he’s under contract, and he’s playing at an extremely high level. What we’re trying to do as an organization and what we’re trying to accomplish we can’t do without Aaron Rodgers right now. He’s such a part of what we’ve done. He’s such a part of what we’re doing right now and certainly in the future.”
LaFleur had delivered a clear, full-throated statement immediately after that game that he wanted Rodgers as his quarterback going forward — a proclamation LaFleur delivered mere minutes after Rodgers had publicly expressed uncertainty about his future in Green Bay, adding “myself included” after discussing several teammates whose futures with the team are murky. The coach doubled down on that position Monday when asked if he had spoken to Gutekunst and team president/CEO Mark Murphy about wanting Rodgers to continue running his offense, even with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love on the roster.
“Is that a trick question? Absolutely. There’s no doubt about it,” LaFleur said. “You’re talking about the guy that’s going to win the MVP of the league. We’re not in this position without him. I couldn’t be happier with just not only his performance but how he led our football team, all the little things he does within that locker room to ensure that everybody is locked in, focused and ready to go. Absolutely he will be here for a long time. I know I’ve said that before. But a long time.”
Now, the old actions-speak-louder-than-words cliché does apply here, and LaFleur and Gutekunst’s comments will be solidified if the team does indeed restructure the remaining three years on Rodgers’ contract to underscore that commitment. Guaranteeing more of the money left on Rodgers’ four-year, $134 million extension — a deal Rodgers signed in 2018 with two years remaining on his existing contract — would push salary cap charges into the future and make it far more difficult for the team to move on from him without incurring debilitating cap charges.
As his contract currently stands, the Packers could usher in the Love era in 2022 and do so while saving roughly $22 million in cap space by not having Rodgers on the roster. Of course, after the season Rodgers had in 2020, it’s hard to fathom that happening. Nevertheless, restructuring his deal would benefit the Packers, who need salary cap space, and give Rodgers tangible proof of the team’s commitment to him beyond 2021.
“I’m not going to get into contract specifics, but what I will say is, I think every player is different and different players merit different things. There’s no doubt about that,” Gutekunst said. “He’s an exceptionally big part of what we’re doing and what we’re trying to do in the future. So, as we attack this salary cap that we’re going to have to attack this season, there’s a lot of players (whose) contractual situations we’re going to have to address.
“He is arguably the best player that I’ve ever seen or been around. The chances he gives us week-in and week-out are significant. So, he’s going to be part of our future. And we look forward to all the runs we’re going to try to make here over the next few years.”
Rodgers, who turned 37 in December, started all 16 regular-season games this past season and completed 372 of 526 passes (a career-best and franchise single-season record 70.7% completions rate) for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns and five interceptions (121.5 passer rating). His 48 TD passes were a career-high and team single-season record, and his 121.5 rating was the second highest of his career and second-highest in NFL history, one point off of his NFL-record 122.5 rating in 2011, when he won his first NFL MVP.
In two seasons together, the LaFleur-Rodgers pairing has yielded a 28-8 record (2-2 in the playoffs), two NFC North titles and two NFC Championship Game berths. Rodgers is expected to be named the NFL MVP on Saturday night at the NFL Honors event on the eve of Super Bowl LV.
Asked about a Los Angeles Times report that the Los Angeles Rams inquired about Rodgers’ availability via trade and that the Packers adamantly told the Rams that Rodgers wasn’t available, Gutekunst claimed there was “no truth to that whatsoever.”
Unlike Rodgers’ predecessor, Brett Favre, Rodgers has never mulled retirement or suggested he was close to calling it quits. In fact, he has been adamant about the opposite, saying he’d like to play into his 40s. So after Gutekunst traded up to select Love at No. 26 overall in April, Rodgers acknowledged during a conference call with reporters that he was likely to finish his playing career elsewhere because his heir apparent had been chosen.
Love was inactive for all 18 games this season and was behind Rodgers and backup Tim Boyle on the quarterback depth chart. How much progress the Packers saw in him is hard to know since training camp was truncated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no preseason games were played and Love had limited opportunities during in-season practices to show off his improvement with Rodgers needing the first-team snaps to get ready for each week’s game and Boyle needing most of the scout-team work to be ready if Rodgers were to miss time.
But Gutekunst disputed the notion that in today’s NFL it would be unrealistic for a quarterback drafted in the first round to essentially sit for three years as Rodgers did in 2005, 2006 and 2007 before Favre announced his retirement — before unretiring a few months later, of course — in March 2008.
“I view Jordan as a very talented prospect that we’re really excited about developing,” Gutekunst said. “I know that maybe that’s not the norm to have quarterbacks sit for a long time but we certainly believe in that. ... This probably won’t be the first time we draft a quarterback and try to develop him, because we just think it’s such an important part of the game ... We’re excited to continue down that road and get him in some preseason games, at the same time while we’re competing for championships with Aaron.”
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…