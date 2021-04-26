Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Aaron Rodgers’ future: ‘Aaron’s our guy’ for ‘the foreseeable future’

“So we certainly think (Rodgers’ deal) is something we'll work through. We're going to have to do probably a few things with different contracts as we head toward the season and then through the season to make sure that our salary cap situation — not only this year, but in 2022 — is square. So, we're not done yet.”

Extra points

Gutekunst said the Packers have not officially exercised Alexander’s fifth-year option “but I certainly would expect us to do so.” … Gutekunst chuckled when asked about Rodgers and Bakhtiari doing some virtual-reality boxing on social media and said the five-time all-pro left tackle is recovering well from the torn ACL he suffered in practice on New Year’s Eve. That said, Gutekunst also emphasized that the team won’t rush Bakhtiari back for the regular-season opener in September. “We’re going to make sure we do the right thing as we go through his rehab and protect him a little bit from himself because he’s a grinder and he’s going to push himself as hard as he can to get back,” Gutekunst said. … Gutekunst admitted he didn’t think the team would be able to re-sign King, who took a one-year, $5 million deal to return after finding a depressed free-agent market. “Heading into this offseason, it wasn’t something that I thought was going to be a great possibility, to bring Kevin back,” Gutekunst said. “But as the pandemic affected the market a little bit, I think we were able to get him back and are super-pleased with it. Obviously, Kevin’s had his ups and downs with his injury history here but he’s played a lot of good ball for us. We’re better with him on the field than we would be without him.”