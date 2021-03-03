Packers GM Brian Gutekunst mulls using franchise tag on running back Aaron Jones

Extra points

Gutekunst declined to say whether the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are working on a restructured contract or an extension to help with the team’s cap space. He also wouldn’t say if the Packers have had extension talks with star wide receiver Davante Adams, though he did say a new deal with Adams is “certainly an option” to lower Adams’ $16.8 million cap number. … While he wouldn’t rule out All-Pro center Corey Linsley returning, Gutekunst all but admitted Linsley will command a huge contract and almost certainly price himself out of Green Bay. “Finding a way to bring him back would be ideal, but at the same time obviously, at the level of compensation that he’s at, he’s earned that,” Gutekunst said. ... Gutekunst said the team had had “some contact” with wide receiver Devin Funchess about playing for the team in 2021 after he opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. … Special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said inconsistent punter JK Scott and long-snapper Hunter Bradley are on notice. “I call our room where we are the ‘Truth Room.’ We’re going to tell the truth,” Drayton said. “They’re getting better and they will be better, (but) they understand that their backs are against the wall.”