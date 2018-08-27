GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst’s interest in Antonio Morrison goes back further than the Green Bay Packers’ spate of injuries at inside linebacker, and further than Sunday’s trade that brought Morrison over from the Indianapolis Colts.
In fact, Gutekunst was intrigued by Morrison leading up to the 2016 NFL draft, when Morrison was coming out of the University of Florida and Gutekunst was one of then-Packers general manager Ted Thompson's assistants.
So when Gutekunst, now in his first year as the Packers’ GM, saw how thin his team was at inside linebacker without Jake Ryan (who is out for the year with a torn ACL in his right knee) and Oren Burks (who sustained a shoulder injury in pregame warmups before Friday night’s preseason loss at Oakland), he acquired Morrison from the Colts in exchange for cornerback Lenzy Pipkins.
“Coming into camp, I think we were a little light in the experience department at inside linebacker. So it's something we've kind of been looking at,” Gutekunst explained Monday. “Losing Jake kind of made that a little bit more important.
“I scouted Antonio coming out. He was kind of the heartbeat of that team coming out of Florida. A lot of passion, very physical. He loves to play ball. It'll be good to get him out there and see how he fits in.”
Morrison hit the ground running Monday, taking part in practice and rotating in on defense. He should see plenty of action in Thursday night’s preseason finale at Kansas City.
“I'm sure I'll get in there against Kansas City. We'll see how it goes,” Morrison said after practice. “You’re in a different environment. Nobody knows your face around here. You’re meeting a whole bunch of new people. So it’s fresh, you’re new to the building. You’ve got to get acclimated.
“It’s football at the end of the day, wherever you at. That’s how I look at it. That’s how I approach it. I don’t have hard feelings with Indianapolis, not anything like that. I’m just excited to be able to play football for wherever it is. Green Bay, I’m happy to be here.”
The 6-foot-1, 241-pound Morrison, who wound up being a fourth-round pick, started 15 games last season and led the Colts with 109 tackles. His game looks more like Ryan’s than the speedy Burks, who could be healthy in time for the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears.
“He's not going to set the world on fire with his speed by any means,” Gutekunst said. “But he's kind of an old-school throwback, very instinctual, very physical inside linebacker. We didn't have any concerns there.”
On the mend
UW-Whitewater alum Jake Kumerow seemed to be on the fast track to a spot on the 53-man roster before spraining the SC joint in his right shoulder/collarbone area at the end of an 82-yard touchdown catch-and-run against Pittsburgh on Aug. 16.
Now, having missed practice all last week, sat out Friday night’s loss to the Raiders and missing Monday’s final practice of training camp, it’s hard to predict what will happen to him.
For his part, Kumerow is taking a control-what-you-can-control approach and hoping he’ll be cleared for Thursday night’s game despite some soreness.
“They’re just telling me to take it day by day and try and get better as soon as possible,” Kumerow said. “I just have to stay at it with my rehab and do whatever they ask of me. It feels pretty good. Just a little sore from when it happened, but it’s feeling better each day. I hope it just keeps going up from here.”
Asked if he thinks he’d be ready for the regular-season opener if he made the roster, Kumerow replied, “I hope so.”
Closed for business
Rain in the forecast forced the 15th and final open-to-the-public practice of training camp inside the Don Hutson Center. That the predicted downpour never materialized surely added to the disappointment of fans hoping to see one more Ray Nitschke Field session before the tarps go up on the fences and practices are closed to fans until next spring.
The decision to move practice inside also canceled the annual tradition of players heading over to the bleachers after practice and high-fiving and thanking fans to their support.
“I am disappointed because I know it’s a tradition for our players to thank the fans,” McCarthy said before practice. “Obviously the weather’s going to push us inside today. But they never disappoint. We have the best training environment. It’s interesting to talk to the players that have been other places. Not to disrespect other places, (but) this place is special. It’s refreshing to go down there every day and have a full house and great enthusiasm. So it’s unfortunate we won’t be able to do the traditional say goodbye to our great fans.”
Extra points
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was among four players who didn’t practice Monday, as the two-time NFL MVP was ill. Rodgers wasn’t expected to play in the preseason finale anyway. … Brett Hundley got the first-team snaps in Rodgers’ place and was intercepted by veteran cornerback Tramon Williams when he threw a pass behind Randall Cobb. … Kumerow, Burks and tackle Kyle Murphy (ankle) were the other three players who did not practice. … Running back Devante Mays (hamstring) practiced for the first time in three weeks. … Near the end of practice, safety Marwin Evans intercepted a Tim Boyle pass intended for Jimmy Graham – then delighted the defense by spiking the ball with authority as Graham has done throughout camp. … Quinten Rollins also had an interception on a Boyle pass, one tipped by Josh Hawkins.