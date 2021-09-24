Packers give Elgton Jenkins ‘outside chance’ of playing vs. 49ers, list left tackle as doubtful

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will likely have to face one of the NFL’s best defensive lines without Elgton Jenkins, but head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t giving up hope just yet of his left guard-turned-left tackle being able to play despite an ankle injury.

“There’s definitely an outside chance,” LaFleur said after Friday’s practice, which Jenkins again sat out with the ankle injury he suffered and played through during Monday night’s 35-17 victory over Detroit. “We’ll list him as doubtful. If he can come around in the next 48 hours or whatever before we kick off, then we’d let him go.”

LaFleur didn’t want to tip the San Francisco 49ers off as to his plan to replace Jenkins, but the Packers can basically go one of two ways.

They can shift right tackle Billy Turner to left tackle and start Dennis Kelly in Turner’s spot on the right side, or they can leave Turner where he is and start Yosh Nijman, who is listed on the depth chart as the backup left tackle and is coming off a strong preseason in which he played extensively and showed significant growth.

But making your first NFL regular-season start against Nick Bosa & Co. is less than ideal, so it’s a virtual certainty that Turner, who started six games (including playoffs) at left tackle last season, will be on the move.