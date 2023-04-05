GREEN BAY — For whatever disappointments the Green Bay Packers endured in 2022 — and there were plenty, to be sure — they clearly were happy with what they did on special teams, given how they’re running it back with coordinator Rich Bisaccia and all his favorite guys.

With, potentially, one notable exception: Veteran kicker and franchise all-time leading scorer Mason Crosby, who remains unsigned — even as general manager Brian Gutekunst brings back virtually every other core special teamer and coach Matt LaFleur has promoted Bisaccia and given him a new title.

Tuesday’s re-signing of safety and special-teams leader Dallin Leavitt was just the latest move to keep the special teams band together, coming on the heels of the team re-signing first-team All-Pro return man Keisean Nixon (March 15) and multiple important-but-less-heralded special-teams players in cornerback Corey Ballentine (March 20), safety Rudy Ford (March 20) and linebacker Eric Wilson (March 25).

Nixon was obviously a game-changer on returns, but having played for Bisaccia previously, he was crucial to instilling the attitude that special teams mattered on a team where historically that hadn’t been the case. Still, his return work got the most attention, as he broke the franchise record for kickoff return average (28.8 yards per return) and he led the NFL in kickoff returns of 50 yards or longer (five). His 105-yard return for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1 was the longest in the NFL last year, too.

Like Nixon, Leavitt was another Bisaccia disciple the team added in free agency from the Las Vegas Raiders a year ago — entering his sixth season, Leavitt has yet to play for another special-teams coordinator in the NFL — and he tied for the team lead in special-teams tackles with Wilson last season (13).

Additionally, the Packers’ lone outside free agent additions have been a long-snapper (Matt Orzech) and a safety (Tarvarius Moore) who spent virtually his entire four-year career in San Francisco on special teams.

With Bisaccia now carrying the additional title of assistant head coach from LaFleur, it’s clear Bisaccia also has Gutekunst’s ear as well.

“I think Rich has had such a big impact, obviously, (in) how we address the special teams — just the resources we put toward that, but also I think it was a change of a mentality. And I think you could see that,” LaFleur said at the annual NFL Meetings in Arizona late last month. “It was pretty reflective, I think, in our play.

“And certainly Rich has had a big impact, just watching how he coaches, on me. How he leads, the messages he gives to those guys, so I think there's a lot to learn from Rich Bisaccia. We are so fortunate to have him.”

Whether they’ll still have another of Bisaccia’s favorites — Crosby — remains to be seen, but when he spoke at the NFL Meetings, Gutekunst sounded anything but optimistic.

“We’ll see, right? That’s kind of to be determined,” he told reporters when asked about Crosby, who is a full-fledged unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 17-year NFL career. “We’ll never close the door. We’ll kind of see where that goes.

“Mason is the all-time leading scorer in this franchise’s history. He had a good year this past year. Again, we’re limited a little bit financially. But we’d never say never.”

That the Packers would let Crosby walk certainly shouldn’t be surprising, considering the team has already bid farewell to wide receiver Allen Lazard, tight end Robert Tonyan, defensive linemen Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed and inside linebacker Krys Barnes this offseason.

But Crosby made it clear in the wake of the team’s season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8 that he intends to play in 2023, when he’ll turn 39 on Sept. 4, just before the start of the regular season.

Crosby was 25 of 29 on field-goal attempts last season, with three of his four misses coming from 50 yards or more away. If the Packers have concerns about Crosby’s leg strength, Gutekunst said the exact opposite immediately following the season, blaming any of Crosby’s power struggles on the knee surgery he underwent right before training camp.

“I don’t know if he was ever really able to completely catch up (physically) because of what we were asking him to do. He had to go out there and kick for us right away. So, I think it’s a credit to him,” Gutekunst said on Jan. 13. “To be able to kick in Lambeau Field in clutch situations, I mean any new kicker, that’s going to be tough for those guys. That takes time — and Mason has that experience. I think you’ll see a stronger leg and a different power in his leg on kickoffs this coming year just because he won’t be coming off that surgery.”

Whether Gutekunst’s position on Crosby has changed — or the GM’s view has been affected by the fact the team is intent on trading four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and probably won’t need a high-priced veteran kicker — is unclear.

But in a late-February interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch,” Crosby was very clear about his intention to play in 2023 — reiterating what he had said after the loss to the Lions.

“I’m still in that same mindset,” Crosby said. “I feel like I have a good plan this offseason. It was tough last year with that surgery in July, just getting my legs and my body back in time to make it to the start of the season, and just the grind that that was.

“So I feel very thankful, happy that I honestly had the season that I had with some of the stuff I was dealing with on a weekly basis with my legs. I just have a real focus to get that stuff strong and back and 100% so I can be an even better version of myself for next year.”