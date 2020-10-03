Packers getting big results from play-calling rhythm between Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY — The clock was ticking toward midnight last Sunday in New Orleans, and Aaron Rodgers was in one of those moods. Basking in the afterglow of the Green Bay Packers’ victory over the New Orleans Saints and the team’s 3-0 start to the 2020 season, the quarterback wasn’t all that interested in breaking down the Xs and Os of his touchdown passes or crucial plays. Instead, he was riffing on something more intuitive — the vibe he’d been getting from his coach, the wavelength the two seemed to be on together throughout the game.
This wasn’t entirely new, of course. Before the season had even begun, Rodgers seemed to be more in touch with his more introspective, perceptive side. As he put together arguably the sharpest training camp since his MVP seasons of 2011 and 2014, Rodgers was talking openly about “finding my center” and being in “a better mood,” and dispensing advice like, “The more we learn to love ourselves, the more we can love others better.”
Now, though, he was talking about something a bit more football-y, albeit still esoteric. He called it “flow,” how coach/offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur’s thoughts were in sync, as if by clairvoyance they knew exactly what the other was thinking.
Granted, when you’re scoring the most points (122) and amassing the second-most yards (1,379) in the 32-team NFL, and you’re putting up quarterbacking numbers (71 of 106 for 887 yards with nine touchdowns, no interceptions, two sacks and a 121.1 passer rating) that put you on pace for another MVP year, you’re obviously going to feel like you’re on the same page. But to Rodgers, this wasn’t a matter of productivity. He clearly felt it was his hard-to-quantify ESP with LaFleur that was paying real statistical dividends.
“I think it’s a synced-up nature where I can anticipate what the calls are going to be. That’s when we’re in flow, in our ‘flow state,’ from quarterback and play-caller,” Rodgers said a few days later, as the Packers turned their attention to Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. “I felt like the calls he was coming in, I could anticipate or finish them very quickly and expect them at certain times in the game, especially situationally.
“I just thought it was a really good balance of repeating calls we like to repeat, and then being aggressive at the right times. The first three games, it’s just been a really, really solid flow of calls where him and I are in lockstep, where we’re really just vibin’ on the same level. I was able to finish a lot of his sentences with the play calls, which is when you really know you’re on the same page. I just thought it was really good — for our squad, and for him and I.”
For all the hand-wringing there had been last season about how Rodgers and LaFleur would mesh on both a personal and professional level — a legitimate concern given LaFleur’s inexperience and Rodgers’ set-in-his-ways veteran status — the two seemed to get a feel for each other relatively quickly. There were certainly miscommunications and frustrations — and a lot of play clocks getting perilously close to :00 at the snap — but Rodgers seemed to approach LaFleur’s new playbook with an open mind and LaFleur seemed to make a concerted effort to understand what made Rodgers tick.
Now, in the aftermath of a 13-3 season in which the offense found success in fits and starts, the early returns in 2020 indicate the two are hitting their groove.
“All positive energy,” said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who collaborates with Rodgers and LaFleur and serves the vital purpose during the week of curating the various ideas and concepts from Rodgers, LaFleur and the offensive coaches in order to streamline the game-planning process. “I think that when you have everybody on the same page, and everybody understands what you’re trying to do ... When we talk about each play, we want to understand the ‘why.’
“I think as the guys feel that and understand what we’re trying to create and what we’re trying to attack, I think that’s when you’re really in a true flow, when everybody knows probably the next play call before even the play has been sent in. That’s the key. There’s been a couple of times this year that everybody’s been on the same page, and that’s what’s shown out on the field.”
For his part, LaFleur spent much of the week deflecting any praise for his role in establishing that flow. He credited the offensive staff — quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, running backs coach Ben Sirmans, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, tight ends coach Justin Outten and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable, for starters — for coming up with great ideas for him to incorporate into his play sheet, and he praised Rodgers and the players for taking those concepts and conjuring up “magic” with them.
“Obviously when plays are working, you’re a lot less hesitant to call anything. You just feel like whatever you call is going to come to fruition,” LaFleur said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in our offensive staff. It’s a credit to those guys, and then it’s a credit to Aaron and the 10 other guys out there on the field for making the play come to life.
“It doesn’t matter if you know what’s coming or if you have an idea of what’s coming if the players can’t take that play and go out there and perform at the highest level. We’re fortunately we have a lot of great players. We put a lot on their plate and they’re able to handle all that and go out there and play at a high level.”
None higher than Rodgers, who not only has tweaked his own game after watching film of himself from past years, but also has benefitted from a scheme that is getting his receivers — most of whom have not-so-glamorous pre-Green Bay resumes — open and a backfield tandem of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams that demands opposing defenses’ attention and respect.
“I think it’s been a good combination of a lot of things,” Rodgers said when asked if he felt he was playing better this year than he did the past two seasons, when his combined passer rating was just 96.5 — 6.2 points below his NFL-best career mark of 102.7. “The ball has been coming out on time, my body feels really good, the protection has been good and guys have been open at the right time. I think the flow of the calls has been really, really good. And then obviously not having fans in what would have been two really, really rough environments (in Minnesota and New Orleans) has helped as well. You kind of throw all those things together.
“I expect to play well every time I take the field. And I laugh sometimes when people talk about what a ‘down year’ is or what an ‘up year’ is or how certain people are playing. … What it all comes down to is things I can control — and that’s preparation and performance, really. The preparation has never been an issue. The performance this year, (through) three games, I’m playing how I like playing. There were times the last couple of years where we struggled as a whole, I think — and me personally. But I never lost confidence. I feel really good about where we’re at.”
Health watch
The Packers’ injury report included nine players designated as questionable — including wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (groin), who are hoping to return to the lineup, and center Corey Linsley (groin) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (hand/knee), who didn’t practice Saturday and were added to the report as a result.
LaFleur didn’t sound particularly optimistic about Linsley, who had practiced on Thursday and Friday before not taking part in Saturday’s session. If Linsley can’t go, Lucas Patrick would start at center.
“Anytime a guy shows up on our typical Friday practice and can’t go, that is a concern,” LaFleur said. “I know (Linsley) will battle and do whatever’s necessary to get to be able to play. I guess it’s just a waiting game. We’ll see where he’s at. We do have a lot of confidence in not only Lucas but a lot of guys in that room to be able to step up and take on that slack. Corey’s a great player and he means a lot to this football team. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
As for Adams and Clark, LaFleur wouldn’t say if either player is good to go despite both practicing all week long. Adams said earlier in the week that he needed to be 100% in order to play, while Clark struck a hopeful chord Saturday, saying, “Honestly, I feel good. It’s not my decision, though. I’ve just been listening to the trainers and everybody. Whatever decision they make, that’s how I’m going to go about it. But I feel good. I feel good.”
Also questionable are outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith (ankle) and Rashan Gary (ankle), running back/returner Tyler Ervin (wrist), punter JK Scott (illness) and tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle). Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) did not practice all week and is doubtful.
The Packers placed wide receiver Allen Lazard (core muscle surgery) and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) on injured reserve, sidelining them for at least the next three games and opening up two spots on the 53-man roster.
