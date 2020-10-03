Packers getting big results from play-calling rhythm between Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Obviously when plays are working, you’re a lot less hesitant to call anything. You just feel like whatever you call is going to come to fruition,” LaFleur said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in our offensive staff. It’s a credit to those guys, and then it’s a credit to Aaron and the 10 other guys out there on the field for making the play come to life.

“It doesn’t matter if you know what’s coming or if you have an idea of what’s coming if the players can’t take that play and go out there and perform at the highest level. We’re fortunately we have a lot of great players. We put a lot on their plate and they’re able to handle all that and go out there and play at a high level.”

None higher than Rodgers, who not only has tweaked his own game after watching film of himself from past years, but also has benefitted from a scheme that is getting his receivers — most of whom have not-so-glamorous pre-Green Bay resumes — open and a backfield tandem of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams that demands opposing defenses’ attention and respect.