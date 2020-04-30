Packers getting ‘a special talent’ and a ‘wow' factor in Jordan Love, Gary Andersen promises

Andersen only coached Love last season after returning to Utah State following his two seasons as UW’s coach (2013-14), three years as coach at Oregon State (2015-17) and one year as Utah's assistant head coach/defensive assistant. Andersen came to UW after four seasons as Utah State’s coach (2009-12) and knew upon his return that he had a special player in Love, who was coming off an impressive redshirt sophomore season.

“He’s a special talent with his arm. It’s a special arm — it’s different. I mean, every day at practice he’s going to wow you one way or another, and I think that’s what was so intriguing for so many people,” Andersen said. “He can make the long throws, the short throws, the intermediate throws, he can change the velocity, he can let it go at different angles and in different ways.

“When he’s in the pocket and comfortable, he can be very traditional in how he throws the ball, and when you play in that league that he’s playing in now, you’d better get out of there pretty quick because you’ve got a second-and-a-half, two if you’re lucky. He can get rid of the ball, make things happen, throw from different angles, and I think he plays the game of football with great angles. When he throws the football, when he runs the football, he’s very calculated. It seems very natural to him to get out and stay safe, if you will, in those situations. The speed will change, obviously, when he’s playing in the NFL, but I think he’s well-prepared.”