Packers get their ‘Swerve’ on by bringing returner Tyler Ervin back on one-year deal

GREEN BAY — Tyler Ervin was a game-changer for the Green Bay Packers’ return game upon his arrival late last season. Now, the Packers are hoping he can not only continue to be productive in that department, but continue to expand his versatile role on offense.

An NFL source confirmed Friday that the Packers and Ervin came to terms on a one-year, $1.047 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $137,500 and counts only $887,500 against the Packers’ salary cap because of the league’s veteran salary-cap benefit reduction.

The veteran salary benefit allows teams to re-sign two veteran players with 4 or more years of experience and have them count a reduced amount against the cap.

Speaking at the NFL scouting combine last month, coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that he hoped the team would be able to re-sign Ervin, whom the Packers added in early December to resuscitate their struggling return game.

“Tyler did a great job, not only from the return aspect. I felt like that’s where our special teams started to take a turn for the better is when we picked him up,” LaFleur said. “He is a versatile guy. We were able to play him a little bit more and more as the season progressed. Yeah, if I have my way, yeah, I’d love to have him back.”