Packers get their ‘Swerve’ on by bringing returner Tyler Ervin back on one-year deal

GREEN BAY — Tyler Ervin was a game-changer for the Green Bay Packers’ return game upon his arrival late last season. Now, the Packers are hoping he can not only continue to be productive in that department, but continue to expand his versatile role on offense.
An NFL source confirmed Friday that the Packers and Ervin came to terms on a one-year, $1.047 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $137,500 and counts only $887,500 against the Packers’ salary cap because of the league’s veteran salary-cap benefit reduction.
The veteran salary benefit allows teams to re-sign two veteran players with 4 or more years of experience and have them count a reduced amount against the cap.
Speaking at the NFL scouting combine last month, coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that he hoped the team would be able to re-sign Ervin, whom the Packers added in early December to resuscitate their struggling return game.
You have free articles remaining.
“Tyler did a great job, not only from the return aspect. I felt like that’s where our special teams started to take a turn for the better is when we picked him up,” LaFleur said. “He is a versatile guy. We were able to play him a little bit more and more as the season progressed. Yeah, if I have my way, yeah, I’d love to have him back.”
Now, he has his way.
Through 12 games, the Packers had amassed minus-8 net punt return yards, and of their two returns that actually gained positive yardage, one of them had ended in a fumble. But in the last four games of the regular season, Ervin delivered 106 punt return yards on 11 opportunities, averaging 9.6 yards per punt return and 26.7 yards per kickoff return. Then, in the final two weeks of the regular season and two playoff games, he contributed on offense with three carries for 35 yards and three receptions for 18 yards.
“I’m glad I finally got the opportunity to kind of showcase what I can do,” Ervin said during the Packers’ playoff run, which ended with a loss to the San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19. “It’s just been a blast with the guys because they feed off my energy and I feed off their energy every day.”
Ervin, whom general manager Brian Gutekunst claimed off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 2, was a hit with teammates, who nicknamed him “Swerve” and appreciated his contributions.
“We started a lot of drives on the plus side or midfield or the 40 (because of Ervin),” running back Aaron Jones said. “Anytime you do that, you get a smile. That’s a weapon that you can use. I’m glad we have him here. Look forward to seeing him return.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!