Packers get their revenge — sort of, anyway — in 34-17 victory over depleted 49ers

The 49ers then got a positive COVID-19 test result Wednesday for wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, which led to left tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Samuel to be deemed high-risk close contacts, further decimating the 49ers’ roster. They were so light on players that even after game-day practice-squad promotions, they only had 49 players on their 53-man roster and only had to deactivate three players before the game.

Not that the Packers’ cared. From their 37-8 regular-season loss to the 49ers to their not-as-close-as-the-score-looked 37-20 season-ending loss to them in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, the Packers were so thoroughly outplayed in the two meetings last year that it’s hard not to wonder how different the result would have been if both teams had been at full strength.

And while the Packers improved to 6-2 on the year and will remain in first place in the NFC North, the 49ers fell to 4-5 and in the ultra-competitive NFC West, they’ll be hard-pressed to reach the postseason with Garoppolo and Kittle unlikely to return this season because of their injuries.