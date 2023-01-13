Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst appears to want 4-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers back

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst sure seem to want Aaron Rodgers back as their quarterback next season.

Inundated with questions about the four-time NFL MVP's future during his 30-minute end-of-the-season Q-and-A session with reporters on Friday morning, Gutekunst never explicitly said that the organization is absolutely, positively committed to the 39-year-old, retirement-mulling Rodgers, who is coming off an injury-marred, statistically disappointing 2022 season.

But the GM sure talked as if the only question is whether Rodgers wants to return in 2023 for a 19th NFL season and 16th as the team’s starting quarterback — while Gutekunst also tries to retool a roster that wasn’t good enough to make the playoffs at 8-9.

“We made a really big commitment to him last offseason,” Gutekunst said, referring to Rodgers’ three-year, $150 million extension and echoing similar comments he made during the team’s December bye week. “As we did that, it wasn’t certainly for just this year.

“He’s going to take his time, and the communication will be pretty constant as we move forward.”

If Rodgers does return for 2023, Gutekunst strongly hinted that he’d like the quarterback to take part in more of the team’s voluntary offseason program. Despite knowing he’d be working with an overhauled receiving corps that included three rookie draft picks, Rodgers skipped the optional organized team activity practices and attended only the mandatory minicamp.

“We want all our players here in the offseason. … When guys are together, I think there’s more energy in the building — certainly when your quarterback and leader’s in the building,” Gutekunst said. “So, we want all our guys here.

“It’s optional, voluntary, as you guys know with the exception of the mandatory mini-camp. But we invest a lot in these guys, and we would certainly like that investment back from all of our guys. … I know a lot of the veteran players probably need less of that. But sometimes, our younger players need those guys here as well. So, as we get moving into this next season, kind of see how that goes.”

Rodgers had the worst numbers of his 15 years as the starter in 2022, completing 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 32 sacks for a career-low passer rating of 91.1 in 17 games. During his back-to-back MVP seasons of 2020 and 2021, Rodgers completed 69.8% of his passes, threw 85 touchdowns versus nine INTs and had an overall rating of 116.7.

His interception total was the second-highest of his career (he threw 13 in 2008, his first year as the starter) and the only years he threw for fewer touchdowns were when he broke collarbones in 2017 (16 TDs in seven games) and 2013 (17 TDs in nine games). His yardage total was his lowest for a full season and marked just the third time that he’s finished with fewer than 4,000 yards in a season where he played at least 10 games.

Asked why Rodgers’ numbers cratered, Gutekunst pointed to the absence of wide receiver Davante Adams, whom Gutekunst traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17 in exchange for the Raiders’ first- and second-round draft picks. Gutekunst called Adams a “Hall of Fame player” on multiple occasions Friday.

Gutekunst also pointed to Rodgers’ injuries (a broken right thumb, an injury to his ribs and a knee injury) and unrest on the offensive line, as well as the team’s youth movement at receiver, where Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs showed promise but also missed extended time with injuries and endured typical rookie growing pains that frustrated Rodgers throughout the year.

“Certainly, losing ‘Tae was a big part of this,” Gutekunst said. “I think there were some moving pieces on the offensive line early ... and then obviously he dealt with some significant injuries. And like he always does, he plays through things that most guys don’t.

“It wasn’t a great year offensively for us as a whole. But (as) you guys saw as well, he still can play at a very high level. I really like the way he led us. So, as we move forward over the next month or so, we’ll start putting these things together and see how that transpires.”

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the team’s season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday night — a game that would have propelled the Packers into the postseason as the NFC’s seventh and final playoff seed — Rodgers sketched out what his decision-making process will look like during the offseason, adding that he wouldn’t hold the team “hostage” while considering his future.

“It’s a feeling. Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself? Do I want to go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team? I think I need to get away and contemplate those things,” Rodgers said. “Those are real to me. I have a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in this league, but I’m also a realist and I understand where we’re at as a team.

“We’re a young team, there could be some changes with some of the older guys and it could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say, ‘Hell no, man, I need to get back out there and go on another run.’ But I’ll have to see what it feels like once I’m away from it.”

Multiple times down the stretch of the season, Rodgers insinuated that he wasn’t sure if the team even wanted him back in 2023. Asked directly after the loss to the Lions if Gutekunst or anyone else in the organization has explicitly told him or indicated to him that the team felt that way, Rodgers said it was “just a feeling” he had.

“I think to assume it’s a foregone conclusion (that the team wants me back) would be probably slightly egotistical, so I’m going to be a realist here and understand that there’s a lot of different parts to this,” Rodgers said. “Like I’ve said, I was aware of the possibility of them going young if we had gotten to a point where we were out of it. I’m aware of that possibility as well. Wouldn’t be the best reality, but I know it’s a possibility.”

Asked why Rodgers might feel that way, Gutekunst replied, “I don’t think anybody’s given him” such an indication and chalked some of those feelings up to the frustration many players felt as the team lost seven of eight during the middle part of the year.

Asked if he could look Rodgers in the eye and tell him the team was moving on, Gutekunst replied, “If we were? Sure. Absolutely. You’ve got to be honest with him, you know what I mean? I think he deserves that, if we get to that point. We’re not at that point.”

Gutekunst said he and Rodgers had talked this week and had “really good conversations.” He also said he’s supportive of how Rodgers will go about deciding whether to play next season.

“I really respect the process that he goes through after the season. He’s done this for a long time,” Gutekunst said. “What he goes through during the offseason to be prepared for a season is significant. And I understand the decision he has to make and whether he wants to go through that. So, I’ve always tried to give him that time.”

If Rodgers does return in 2023, it would relegate 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love to a backup role for a fourth straight season. Surely eager to be a starter himself, Love could attempt to force a trade, and the Packers also must decide whether to exercise their fifth-year option on him, guaranteeing him a 2024 base salary of roughly $19.6 million.

Asked which quarterback he believes gives the Packers the best chance to win next season, Gutekunst replied, “I mean, you’re talking about a four-time MVP, right? We are very excited about Jordan and where he’s at, there’s no doubt about that. But Jordan’s never played a 16, 17-game season and gone through all that stuff.

“Where Aaron’s at, the level he’s at, there’s not many teams he wouldn’t give the best chance to win.”