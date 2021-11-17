Packers’ game of wait-and-see on David Bakhtiari’s return continues

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur knows hope is not a strategy, though the Green Bay Packers coach is keeping hope alive that franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari will make his 2021 debut this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Even if there haven’t exactly been encouraging signs of late.

“I sure hope so,” LaFleur replied before Wednesday’s practice when asked if this could be the week the five-time All-Pro — and quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ blindside protector — returns to action. “But again, it’s going to be a day-by-day process. And we’ll see where he’s at.”

Where Bakhtiari was on Wednesday was not at practice — marking the second straight practice he’s missed since being activated off the physically unable to perform list last week.

Bakhtiari, who tore the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice and underwent reconstructive knee surgery in January, returned to practice on Nov. 10 and took part in the next day’s practice as well. But then he sat out last Friday — the team said he did not have any sort of setback, that it was the normal ebb-and-flow nature of a comeback from an ACL — and listed him as doubtful before deactivating him before last Sunday’s win over Seattle.