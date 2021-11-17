Packers’ game of wait-and-see on David Bakhtiari’s return continues

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur knows hope is not a strategy, though the Green Bay Packers coach is keeping hope alive that franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari will make his 2021 debut this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Even if there haven’t exactly been encouraging signs of late.
“I sure hope so,” LaFleur replied before Wednesday’s practice when asked if this could be the week the five-time All-Pro — and quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ blindside protector — returns to action. “But again, it’s going to be a day-by-day process. And we’ll see where he’s at.”
Where Bakhtiari was on Wednesday was not at practice — marking the second straight practice he’s missed since being activated off the physically unable to perform list last week.
Bakhtiari, who tore the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice and underwent reconstructive knee surgery in January, returned to practice on Nov. 10 and took part in the next day’s practice as well. But then he sat out last Friday — the team said he did not have any sort of setback, that it was the normal ebb-and-flow nature of a comeback from an ACL — and listed him as doubtful before deactivating him before last Sunday’s win over Seattle.
If Bakhtiari takes part in Thursday’s practice, perhaps that’ll clear the way for him to return against the Vikings. If not, he could play on Nov. 28 against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field or the team could take the even more cautious step of holding him out until a post-bye week home game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12.
LaFleur said the medical staff doesn’t have a preference of having Bakhtiari return to action at Lambeau Field, though that would seem to be a preferable scenario to playing in a loud road venue like U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I don't think the road necessarily has anything to do with (Bakhtiari’s return),” LaFleur said. “It’s just going to be where he is physically and, have we gotten him ready to play?”
Gary aims to play
Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who suffered a right elbow injury against Seattle, was able to take part in the walkthrough practice on a limited basis and is hoping to play against the Vikings with some sort of protective brace to prevent further damage after hyperextending the elbow against the Seahawks.
“We’ll take it on a daily basis and see where he’s at,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we hope to get him back sooner than later.”
LaFleur said he and Gary spoke on Wednesday morning and both agreed Gary, who leads the team with 5.5 sacks and 46 quarterback pressures, could’ve suffered a far worse fate with his injury and could have been done for the year rather than contemplating which brace to wear against the Vikings.
“If it’s going out there with a brace, whatever it may be,” LaFleur said. “Rashan and I were actually talking about how fortunate (we were that) it wasn’t a major injury.”
No regrets
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers sidestepped a question about whether he regretted attending the team’s Halloween party on Oct. 31, which was a violation of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and led in part to the Packers being fined $300,000 by the NFL and Rodgers being fined $14,650.
According to NFL protocols, Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, was not supposed to gather with more than three teammates away from the team facility. He was photographed not wearing a mask as part of his John Wick costume at the party, and he tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3, which forced him to miss the team’s Nov. 7 loss at Kansas City.
“I don't believe that was where I contracted COVID, no,” Rodgers said of the party. “I tested negative that morning. And that's all I'm going to say about that.”
According to the Harvard Medical School, false negative tests are commonplace in the days immediately following a COVID-19 exposure because the person’s viral load hasn’t reached a level in his or her nose or saliva to detect. The chances of a false negative test result decrease if the person is tested a few days after being infected, or a few days after developing symptoms.
Rodgers had said earlier he developed symptoms on the evening of Nov. 2 and tested positive the next day.