Packers forced to face Cardinals without top three receivers

The Green Bay Packers flew out of Austin Straubel International Airport on Wednesday afternoon for Arizona knowing they wouldn’t have Davante Adams or Allen Lazard for Thursday night. But they held out hope that they’d get Marquez Valdes-Scantling back to buoy a wide receiving corps that had lost Adams and Lazard to the COVID-19 reserve list.
That didn’t happen, either.
With the Packers’ medical staff deeming Valdes-Scantling’s injured hamstring not quite ready for game action — or, at the very least, deciding it would be risky to play him in a game without a true practice under his belt — the Packers’ wide receiver depth chart consisted of veteran Randall Cobb and four guys who entered the night with 39 career NFL receptions: Equanimeous St. Brown (29), Malik Taylor (seven), rookie Amari Rodgers (three) and practice-squad call-up Juwann Winfree (zero).
Adams, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, did not get the requisite two negative test results 24 hours apart that he needed to be cleared to return. The Packers are hoping he’ll be good to go for their Nov. 7 game at Kansas City.
Lazard did not test positive but was placed on the COVID-19 list because he was deemed a close contact to Adams, with NFL COVID-19 protocols requiring him to quarantine for five days because he is unvaccinated.
Valdes-Scantling hasn’t played since the Packers’ Sept. 26 victory at San Francisco, when he initially injured the hamstring late in that game. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said during the week Valdes-Scantling was running each day but apparently it wasn’t enough to convince the medical staff he was ready to go.
Despite playing without their top three receivers, the Packers started the game in a three-receiver set with Cobb, St. Brown and Rodgers on the field. On the second play, they replaced Rodgers with Winfree and went three-wide again.
Behind Cobb, St. Brown was the Packers’ next most experienced receiver on the field, playing in his 30th NFL regular-season game.
Thin at corner, too
As if the issues at wide receiver weren’t problematic enough, the Packers had to face the Cardinals’ stacked wide receiver corps without their top cornerbacks, again.
No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander, who suffered a shoulder injury Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh, is still on injured reserve and, while the team is holding out hope he’ll be able to return this season after avoiding surgery, he is expected to miss multiple more weeks.
No. 2 cornerback Kevin King, meanwhile, missed his fourth game in five weeks, sitting out his second straight game with the shoulder injury he suffered Oct. 10 against Cincinnati. King, who was listed as questionable for the second straight week and took part in the modified light practices leading into Thursday’s game, also missed the wins over San Francisco and Pittsburgh.
Without Alexander and King, the Packers once again started rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas, whom they signed off the Cardinals practice squad this month. Stokes was beaten for a 55-yard Kyler Murray-to-DeAndre Hopkins completion during the first quarter, though Hopkins was flagged for a facemask penalty that wiped out what would have been a touchdown, and Hopkins aggravated an existing hamstring injury and didn’t play another first-half snap after the big play.
Power to the people
Without those top three receivers, the Packers took a clock-controlling, on-the-ground approach to start the game, and running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon happily carried the load.
With the Packers holding the ball for more than 21 minutes during the first half, Jones carried eight times for 23 yards and a touchdown while Dillon bulldozed his way for 59 yards on 11 attempts.
Both Dillon and Jones delivered powerful runs that were vital during the first half. Dillon powered his way for a fourth-down conversion on the first play of the second quarter to keep the Packers’ first touchdown drive alive, and Jones capped that 14-play, 75-yard, 8-minute 23-second march with a 2-yard touchdown on which he kept his legs churning after initially being stopped at the line of scrimmage.
Extra points
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary expertise didn’t extend to Thursday night, as his prayer as the first half ended fell incomplete with Taylor, Cobb, St. Brown and tight end Robert Tonyan in the end zone trying to come up with the throw. Rodgers, of course, had a pair of successful such throws the last time he played at Arizona, in a 2015 NFC Divisional Playoff game. … In addition to calling up Winfree as a COVID-19 replacement, the Packers activated Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list before the game, where he’d been since Oct. 15; activated tight end Dominique Dafney from injured reserve, where he’d been since suffering a hip injury in practice three weeks ago; and promoted guard Ben Braden from the practice squad.