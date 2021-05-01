 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Packers focus on adding offensive line, secondary help on third day of NFL draft
0 comments
topical alert top story

Packers focus on adding offensive line, secondary help on third day of NFL draft

  • 0
Royce Newman of Ole Miss

The Green Bay Packers selected offensive lineman Royce Newman of Ole Miss in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft with the No. 142 overall pick. 

 RUSTY COSTANZA, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Needing a depth charge on their offensive line, the Green Bay Packers started Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday the way they’d started Day 2 — by taking a big offensive lineman who they can only hope will turn out to be as good of a player as some other Day 3 linemen the team has unearthed in recent years.

In the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Royce Newman, the Packers would be thrilled to have another top-flight blocker in the tradition of T.J. Lang, Josh Sitton and franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari — all of whom made multiple Pro Bowls after being picked in the fourth round.

In Newman, the Packers believe they have a versatile lineman who can help them everywhere, co-director of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said.

"We like the options,” Sullivan said. “We think he can play winning football at guard, at tackle. He could probably even kick inside to center if that was needed.

“He's a smart kid, he's bright. So that allows him mentally to move up and down the line of scrimmage."

Newman, a former high school tight end and basketball player in Nashville, Ill., was a two-year starter at Ole Miss, including last year at right tackle. He has long enough arms (33 1/4 inches) to stay at tackle but they length could be an advantage inside as well.

With their second pick on Day 3, the Packers used the first of their two fifth-round picks on Florida defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton at No. 173 overall. 

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound Slaton finished with 99 tackles, 3.5 sacks, with an interception and a fumble recovery in 38 games over four season with the Gators. 

Tedarrell Slaton

Florida defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton celebrates after making a tackle on UT Martin running back Jaimiee Bowe during the first half Sept. 7, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. The Packers selected Slaton in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft with the No. 173 overall pick. 

With their second fifth-round selection, No. 178 overall, the Packers selected Appalachian State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Jean-Charles played 41 games over four season with the Mountaineers, finishing with 95 tackles, 30 passes defended and two interceptions. 

Shemar Jean-Charles

Appalachian State defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles intercepts a UAB pass during the first half Dec. 21, 2019, in New Orleans. The Packers selected Jean-Charles in the fifth round with the No. 178 overall pick. 

The Packers still hold two sixth rounders and a seventh-round pick before the draft wraps up Saturday afternoon. 

The State Journal staff contributed to this story. 

This story will be updated.

Jason Wilde

Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Forward Madison FC prepares for final tuneup before 2021 USL League One season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics