Packers focus on adding offensive line depth on final day of NFL draft

“A lot of that comes from my preparation,” he said. “My football IQ’s very high, a testament to a lot of my coaches and mentors that I was around in the offseason. Just being able to understand offenses and understand what I’ll possibly get before it happens, it allows me to play just a little bit faster. At the end of the day, I have athletic ability but, once you grasp that mental aspect of the game, it makes it so much slower and makes it so much easier to go out there and just do what feels natural.”

When Cole Van Lanen’s cell phone rang Saturday afternoon, it told him not to answer it.

“This one came up as ‘Spam likely,’” the former Bay Port High School and University of Wisconsin offensive lineman said.

He decided to answer it anyway, and it turned out to be the call he’d been waiting for his entire football life — general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur informing him that Van Lanen’s hometown Green Bay Packers were picking him in the sixth round.

“I’m just very, very excited and humbled. I really wasn’t expecting it to happen when it did. I’m just beyond excited,” Van Lanen said during his Zoom call with reporters after the pick. “That’s all I can say.”