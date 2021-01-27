Packers fire special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga; Mike Pettine’s status as defensive coordinator unclear

Pettine said last week he was pleased with how the defense had come together during the second half of the season but emphasized as he often did the unit was only as good as its last game. He credited the collaborative approach his coaches and players took for that improvement.

“It really did click in for us later in the year, where they had a really good sense of what we’re doing, their role, understanding the why in their role, and guys really taking ownership and knowing the graduate-level details of what we’re doing,” Pettine said. “That makes it easy for us to adjust in-game, because you can talk about, ‘Listen, this here, or this here that we’ve done before,’ and go ahead and make changes on the fly.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A lot of times, we’ll get feedback from players as well, because we encourage it. ‘Listen, it’s not my defense, it’s not the staff’s defense, it’s all of ours.’ We have a shared ownership. It’s taken some time, but I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve played better this last stretch of the year, having a good understanding of that.”