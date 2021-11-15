Packers' field goal operation remains issue after yet another miss against Seahawks

“Nobody’s running from it. It’s right here. And I promise you, we’re working at that every day,” Drayton said last week. “We’re playing with some pieces to the puzzle to get the right human beings in the right spot, but we’re working at it.”

The Packers didn’t make any personnel changes before facing the Seahawks, but Borjorquez did take over as the holder just before the season began when he replaced incumbent punter JK Scott, and Wirtel took over as the snapper before the Chiefs game when he was promoted from the practice squad following the release of Hunter Bradley, who’d been the snapper since 2018.

On film, it didn’t appear the snap or the hold were bad on the 42-yard miss Sunday, although LaFleur suggested that Crosby’s approach was a hair early, as if he may have been expecting Wirtel to send the ball back to Bojorquez earlier than he did.

“I think that was one of those things where maybe the timing was just a little bit off. Because when I watched the tape, you could see ‘Mase’ started to lean a little bit forward anticipating the snap,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to obviously get that corrected because you never want to have that impact a game. And it has, I guess you could say, potentially two weeks in a row.”