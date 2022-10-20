Packers feel they have more offensive line options because of David Bakhtiari’s progress

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers still aren’t saying exactly what their offensive line will look like this Sunday at Washington, but if they do make the anticipated change of moving Elgton Jenkins inside to guard and moving Yosh Nijman into the lineup at right tackle, the primary reason is a simple one:

They’re a lot less worried about left tackle David Bakhtiari than they have been during the season’s first six weeks.

“Every week it was kind of like, ‘We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see,’” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said Thursday evening. “Well now, the last two weeks, it’s been kind of like, ‘All right, he’s back in his groove now.’ So now we can kind of see what’s going to happen (elsewhere).”

Bakhtiari, inactive for the season’s first two games as he worked his way back from a devastating left knee injury suffered during a New Year’s Eve 2020 practice, has started the team’s past four games and played 69 of the Packers’ 73 offensive snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.

The only snaps Bakhtiari didn’t play were after the game was decided and coach Matt LaFleur pulled quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bakhtiari for the Packers’ final possession.

Bakhtiari also played 70 of the Packers’ 73 snaps in their overtime win over New England on Oct. 2 at Lambeau Field. Allthough the coaches curtailed his playing time in the Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants in London — Nijman played 38 of the left tackle snaps compared to Bakhtiari’s 25 — Bakhtiari said Thursday the coaches and medical staff were concerned about how the transatlantic flight to the game had affected his knee.

“There’s been a lot of trial-and-error. Not everything’s the same,” Bakhtiari said when asked about his week-to-week approach with his knee. “I’ve had my battles and things I’ve had to figure out — what I can and can’t do, what do I need to change to be effective and compete.”

If the Packers do start Nijman at right tackle, despite him getting almost zero snaps there during the offseason program and training camp, that’d be only part of the shakeup.

The coaches would also have to decide whether to play Jenkins at left guard, where he was a Pro Bowl pick in 2020 next to Bakhtiari, or right guard, where it appears Royce Newman will be the odd man out of the starting lineup.

If the coaches want Jenkins at left guard, that would mean an additional move of shifting Jon Runyan, the current starter there, to the right side.

“You have your five starters, and if you pull one guy out, you’d like to just plug in the next guy,” Stenavich said. “But if you have to move more than one, then that’s what you have to do.”

Extra points

After missing Wednesday’s practice to do rehabilitation work on his injured right (throwing) thumb, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a full participant in practice in pads. He wore a protective wrap on the thumb, just as he did in practice last week, though Rodgers shed the wrap for last Sunday’s loss to the Jets. … Offensive lineman Jake Hanson (biceps), wide receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (ankle), and tight end Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest) did not practice. … Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said it was his fault that the Jets blocked a punt. “I sent in a bad protection call,” Bisaccia said. “I put us in the wrong really protection responsibility, and I think that they capitalized on that.”