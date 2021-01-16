Packers fan 'super excited' to finally return to Lambeau Field for playoff game

CHIPPEWA FALLS — After being shut out of Green Bay Packers games all season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pat O'Connell of Chippewa Falls is thrilled to be returning to Lambeau Field this weekend.

O'Connell was one of the fortunate few season ticket holders to score seats when the Packers sold 6,500 tickets to Saturday's home playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. The game, which kicks off at 3:35 p.m., is the first of four NFL divisional round playoff games this weekend.

"I'm super excited to be going," said O'Connell, who never dreamed when he and his wife attended their last Packers game last winter that it would be a year before they would return to Lambeau. "What a year it's been."

After testing their COVID-19 safety protocols while hosting only a few hundred front-line health care workers and team employees and their families at each of the last four home games of the 2020 regular season, the Packers made a limited number of tickets for Saturday's game available to season ticket holders who notified the team before the season started that they would potentially buy tickets despite the coronavirus.

Packers fans, including O'Connell, Lambeau Leaped at the opportunity, with the Green Bay Press-Gazette reporting that tickets sold out in 27 minutes on Tuesday.