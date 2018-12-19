NEW YORK — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints are feeling quite at home on top of the NFL.

The Saints enter the final two weeks of the regular season with the best record in the league at 12-2. They finish the regular season with two games in the Superdome and are a win away from clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

And the Saints are back on top of the latest AP Pro32 poll .

The Saints received 11 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Saints moved up a spot a day after holding off Carolina 12-9 on Monday night.

"On a night when Drew Brees didn't have his magic touch, it was a rapidly improving defense that carried the Saints to a huge win over Carolina that keeps them in the lead for all-important home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs," said Newsday's Bob Glauber.

The next two positions belong to the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers received the other first-place vote and jumped two spots to No. 2 following their thrilling 29-28 win over the Kansas Chiefs on Thursday night. Philip Rivers threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, including a winning 2-point conversion in the final seconds.

"Nobody is having more fun playing football than 37-year-old Philip Rivers, who has inserted himself squarely in the MVP conversation," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The Chiefs fell two places to No. 3.

The NFC North champion Chicago Bears gained two spots to No. 4 after they earned their first playoff appearance in eight years with a win over Green Bay.

"The Chargers and Bears are playing better than any of the other contenders at the moment," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

The Los Angeles Rams dropped two spots to No. 5 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The Houston Texans gained a place to No. 6 after rallying past the New York Jets. The Texans (10-4) are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and are at the Eagles on Sunday as they try to avoid playing on wild-card weekend next month.

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers followed in the poll. The Patriots fell two spots to No. 7 after losing 17-10 on Sunday at Pittsburgh, which moved up two spots to No. 8.

"Finally beat (Tom) Brady," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said of the Steelers earning their first victory over the Patriots since 2011.

New England is the No. 3 seed in the AFC, but closes with home games against Buffalo and the Jets.

"Without a first-round bye, Patriots won't be reaching a third straight Super Bowl," said Alex Marvez of SiriusXM.

Pittsburgh has a half-game lead over Baltimore in the AFC North, but faces a challenge as the Steelers meet the Saints on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts, in the hunt for a wild-card spot in the AFC, also gained two places to No. 9.

And the Seattle Seahawks rounded out the top 10 as they fell two spots after their overtime loss at San Francisco. The Seahawks host the Chiefs on Sunday night as they look to close in on a playoff spot.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 17, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New Orleans Saints (11) 12 2 0 382 2 2. Los Angeles Chargers (1) 11 3 0 368 4 3. Kansas City Chiefs 11 3 0 360 1 4. Chicago Bears 10 4 0 345 6 5. Los Angeles Rams 11 3 0 337 3 6. Houston Texans 10 4 0 324 7 7. New England Patriots 9 5 0 307 5 8. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 5 1 306 10 9. Indianapolis Colts 8 6 0 279 11 10. Seattle Seahawks 8 6 0 268 8 11. Dallas Cowboys 8 6 0 260 9 12. Baltimore Ravens 8 6 0 256 12 13. Minnesota Vikings 7 6 1 247 13 14. Tennessee Titans 8 6 0 237 14 15. Philadelphia Eagles 7 7 0 220 16 16. Cleveland Browns 6 7 1 201 20 17. Miami Dolphins 7 7 0 187 15 18. Washington Redskins 7 7 0 172 24 19. Carolina Panthers 6 8 0 166 17 20. Green Bay Packers 5 8 1 153 19 21. Denver Broncos 6 8 0 147 18 22. Atlanta Falcons 5 9 0 118 25 23. New York Giants 5 9 0 112 21 24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 9 0 108 22 25. Buffalo Bills 5 9 0 95 27 25. Detroit Lions 5 9 0 95 23 27. Cincinnati Bengals 6 8 0 94 28 28. San Francisco 49ers 4 10 0 62 31 29. New York Jets 4 10 0 52 26 30. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 10 0 38 29 31. Oakland Raiders 3 11 0 28 30 32. Arizona Cardinals 3 11 0 12 32

___

