Packers fall to 8th after win, as Bills, Cardinals tie for top spot in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — It's a tie.
And unlike multiple games this past weekend, this one won't be decided by a 10-minute extra period as this week's AP Pro32 poll has two teams sharing top billing: the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills.
Each team received six of the 12 first-place votes for 375 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
The Cardinals are still undefeated after five games into the season for the first time since 1974.
"Nothing exceptional about the performance, just the outcome," Newsday's Bob Glauber said of Arizona.
"The Cardinals remain perfect with a 17-10 win over injury-plagued San Francisco. More great work from defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to complement (quarterback) Kyler Murray's brilliance on offense."
Arizona will try to stay unbeaten as it heads to Cleveland, which slipped a place to No. 9 after a 47-42 loss at the Chargers.
And the Bills and their beloved "mafia" inched up one place for a piece of the top spot with the Cardinals. The Bills will close out Week 6 as they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Monday night.
"With Josh Allen and No. 1 defense, Bills are most complete team in the NFL," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.
The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained at No. 3 after routing the Miami Dolphins and will open Week 6's schedule as they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Thursday night.
L.A.'s two teams followed next as the Rams stayed at No. 4 and the Chargers climbed two places to No. 5.
After needing Lamar Jackson's spectacular effort in leading Baltimore to a comeback overtime win over Indianapolis on Monday night, the Ravens slipped a place to No. 6.
America's Team continued to climb as the Cowboys gained two spots to No. 7.
"The Cowboys intercepted 10 passes last season on their way to a 6-10 finish," said Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network. "They already have an NFL-leading 10 interceptions through five games this season, including six by cornerback Trevon Diggs, which helps explain the club's 4-1 start. The next interception will give the Cowboys 11 - their most since 2014, when they picked off 18 passes."
Another team that fell in the poll despite winning in overtime: the Green Bay Packers, who dropped two spots to No. 8.
And despite a 2-3 record and being in last place in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs round out the top 10, just ahead of the Titans.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Arizona Cardinals (6)
5
0
0
375
1
1. Buffalo Bills (6)
4
1
0
375
2
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4
1
0
356
3
4. Los Angeles Rams
4
1
0
338
4
5. Los Angeles Chargers
4
1
0
328
7
6. Baltimore Ravens
4
1
0
323
5
7. Dallas Cowboys
4
1
0
321
9
8. Green Bay Packers
4
1
0
317
6
9. Cleveland Browns
3
2
0
284
8
10. Kansas City Chiefs
2
3
0
260
10
11. Tennessee Titans
3
2
0
256
18
12. New Orleans Saints
3
2
0
247
17
13. Cincinnati Bengals
3
2
0
236
13
14. Carolina Panthers
3
2
0
223
12
15. Las Vegas Raiders
3
2
0
197
11
16. Chicago Bears
3
2
0
193
25
17. Denver Broncos
3
2
0
176
14
18. San Francisco 49ers
2
3
0
166
16
18. Minnesota Vikings
2
3
0
166
21
20. New England Patriots
2
3
0
161
20
21. Seattle Seahawks
2
3
0
158
15
22. Pittsburgh Steelers
2
3
0
155
22
23. Philadelphia Eagles
2
3
0
152
23
24. Washington Football Team
2
3
0
111
19
25. Indianapolis Colts
1
4
0
106
24
26. Atlanta Falcons
2
3
0
100
28
27. Miami Dolphins
1
4
0
68
26
28. New York Giants
1
4
0
63
27
29. Houston Texans
1
4
0
41
30
30. New York Jets
1
4
0
37
29
31. Detroit Lions
0
5
0
35
31
32. Jacksonville Jaguars
0
5
0
12
32
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
Photos: Packers' 2021 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2021 from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Houston Texans 26-7 in a preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Despite third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert’s strong showing while filling in for injured backup QB Jordan Love, the Packers came up short i…
The Green Bay Packers failed to pick up a win in the preseason, falling to 0-3 in exhibition play after getting blanked by the Buffalo Bills 1…
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions as the Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball Sunday afternoon, falling …
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Kayla Wolf captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers quickly erased a 17-14 hal…
Check out all the best images from Levi's Stadium as the Green Bay Packers escaped with a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after a w…
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-1 on the season after kicker Mason Crosby overcame a shaky performance to hit the game-winning field goal …