Packers fall to 8th after win, as Bills, Cardinals tie for top spot in AP Pro32 poll
Packers fall to 8th after win, as Bills, Cardinals tie for top spot in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — It's a tie.

And unlike multiple games this past weekend, this one won't be decided by a 10-minute extra period as this week's AP Pro32 poll has two teams sharing top billing: the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills.

Each team received six of the 12 first-place votes for 375 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Cardinals are still undefeated after five games into the season for the first time since 1974.

"Nothing exceptional about the performance, just the outcome," Newsday's Bob Glauber said of Arizona.

"The Cardinals remain perfect with a 17-10 win over injury-plagued San Francisco. More great work from defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to complement (quarterback) Kyler Murray's brilliance on offense."

Arizona will try to stay unbeaten as it heads to Cleveland, which slipped a place to No. 9 after a 47-42 loss at the Chargers.

And the Bills and their beloved "mafia" inched up one place for a piece of the top spot with the Cardinals. The Bills will close out Week 6 as they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Monday night.

"With Josh Allen and No. 1 defense, Bills are most complete team in the NFL," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained at No. 3 after routing the Miami Dolphins and will open Week 6's schedule as they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Thursday night.

L.A.'s two teams followed next as the Rams stayed at No. 4 and the Chargers climbed two places to No. 5.

After needing Lamar Jackson's spectacular effort in leading Baltimore to a comeback overtime win over Indianapolis on Monday night, the Ravens slipped a place to No. 6.

America's Team continued to climb as the Cowboys gained two spots to No. 7.

"The Cowboys intercepted 10 passes last season on their way to a 6-10 finish," said Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network. "They already have an NFL-leading 10 interceptions through five games this season, including six by cornerback Trevon Diggs, which helps explain the club's 4-1 start. The next interception will give the Cowboys 11 - their most since 2014, when they picked off 18 passes."

Another team that fell in the poll despite winning in overtime: the Green Bay Packers, who dropped two spots to No. 8.

And despite a 2-3 record and being in last place in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs round out the top 10, just ahead of the Titans.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. Arizona Cardinals (6)

5

0

0

375

1

1. Buffalo Bills (6)

4

1

0

375

2

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4

1

0

356

3

4. Los Angeles Rams

4

1

0

338

4

5. Los Angeles Chargers

4

1

0

328

7

6. Baltimore Ravens

4

1

0

323

5

7. Dallas Cowboys

4

1

0

321

9

8. Green Bay Packers

4

1

0

317

6

9. Cleveland Browns

3

2

0

284

8

10. Kansas City Chiefs

2

3

0

260

10

11. Tennessee Titans

3

2

0

256

18

12. New Orleans Saints

3

2

0

247

17

13. Cincinnati Bengals

3

2

0

236

13

14. Carolina Panthers

3

2

0

223

12

15. Las Vegas Raiders

3

2

0

197

11

16. Chicago Bears

3

2

0

193

25

17. Denver Broncos

3

2

0

176

14

18. San Francisco 49ers

2

3

0

166

16

18. Minnesota Vikings

2

3

0

166

21

20. New England Patriots

2

3

0

161

20

21. Seattle Seahawks

2

3

0

158

15

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

2

3

0

155

22

23. Philadelphia Eagles

2

3

0

152

23

24. Washington Football Team

2

3

0

111

19

25. Indianapolis Colts

1

4

0

106

24

26. Atlanta Falcons

2

3

0

100

28

27. Miami Dolphins

1

4

0

68

26

28. New York Giants

1

4

0

63

27

29. Houston Texans

1

4

0

41

30

30. New York Jets

1

4

0

37

29

31. Detroit Lions

0

5

0

35

31

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

0

5

0

12

32

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

