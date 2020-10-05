Packers-Falcons MNF pushed to 7:50 p.m. due to Patriots-Chiefs postponement to 6:05 p.m. Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium has been rescheduled to Monday night, the NFL confirmed Sunday morning.

The Chiefs-Patriots game, originally set for 3:25 p.m. Central time Sunday, will kick off at 6:05 p.m. Monday and air on CBS.

In turn, ESPN's Packers-Falcons Monday Night Football game has been pushed back to kick off at 7:50 p.m.

The Chiefs game was postponed from Sunday because of positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, the NFL announced Saturday morning.

New England on Saturday placed starting quarterback Cam Newton, who has been ruled out against the Chiefs, on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while the Chiefs moved quarterback Jordan Ta'amu on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Both teams endured more tests in the wake of Saturday's positive results before a decision was made to play Monday night.

"Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing," the NFL announced in a statement. "The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and NFLPA and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams."