GREEN BAY — Actions really do speak louder than words. So the action the Green Bay Packers take on Jordan Love’s fifth-year option will say a lot about how the organization views their quarterback of the future and of the present.

For all the praise general manager Brian Gutekunst has heaped upon his new-but-unproven starting quarterback, for how authoritatively Gutekunst had said he believed his guy is ready to be an NFL starter — “Absolutely,” is the word Gutekunst has used multiple times — and for how boldly the team traded away his Pro Football Hall of Fame predecessor last week, Gutekunst raised more than a few eyebrows during a post-draft exchange with reporters about the decision he must make on Love’s future by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

While some figured it was a foregone conclusion that the Packers would pick up the fifth-year option on their 2020 first-round draft pick — at a $20.272 million fully guaranteed price tag for the 2024 season — Gutekunst turned down the opportunity after the draft ended to flat-out say that yes, Love will indeed have his option picked up.

Certainly, the Packers could still do so. And perhaps there was a strategic element to Gutekunst not wanting to publicly commit to the option before he had to. But his words surely perked the ears of everyone who heard them.

After assembling a 13-player draft class that by most accounts checked nearly every box Gutekunst had on his pre-draft to-do list, the sixth-year GM was asked point-blank whether he’d be picking up the option on Love, whom Gutekunst traded up to take with the 26th pick in 2020 — much to the chagrin of his starting quarterback at the time, Aaron Rodgers.

“We’re kind of still working through that. We’ve been so focused on the draft,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve had some preliminary conversations, but we’ll get to that before Tuesday.”

Asked why the team wouldn’t pick up the option after trading Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, away to clear Love’s path to the starting job, Gutekunst said in part, “It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played. But at the same time, obviously we’re moving forward with him. So, we’ll figure that out by Tuesday.”

If that sounds a little incongruous with what Gutekunst has said about Love ascending to the starting job over the past few months, well, it is.

Said Gutekunst, on Jan. 13, a few days after the 2022 season ended: “We really like the development of where Jordan is. I think he’s ready to play, I think that’s the next step in his development. ... But it’s like any quarterback in the National Football League when they haven’t done it, you go into that and there’s some unknowns. They’ve got to handle a lot of different things, see a lot of different things before they can get to a point where they can win games in this league.”

Said Gutekunst, at the NFL scouting combine on Feb. 28: “Absolutely (Love is ready to start). We’re excited about him. … (But) he definitely needs to play. I think that’s the next step in his progression. I think he’s ready for that. Not every quarterback comes into this league ready to go out there and play. I think he needed a little time, but over the last year and a half or so, we’ve seen that’s the next step in his progression. He needs to go out and play.”

Said Gutekunst, at the NFL Meetings on March 27: "Jordan, he’s put in a lot of work. He’s gotten a lot better. A lot of really good conversations with him over this period of time. … The work ethic, I think, has always been there. With a lot of these young players, that Year 3, you do seem to see a lot of things (improve). And we saw it from him.”

Said Gutekunst, in his pre-draft press conference on April 24: “Obviously we've seen steady growth through his first three years here. … I just think you saw him grow and grow and grow. He didn't get nearly as many opportunities as we would've liked last season during games, but when he did, he certainly answered the bell. … What is put on a starting quarterback in the National Football League's plate is significant and there's a lot to that, not only on the field. And they're going to go through a lot of challenges, but I think we started to see him grow into that role and felt more confident.”

For his part, Love seems to have kept an even keel throughout the entire process. If he’s been fazed by any uncertainty, dating back to his rookie year, he hasn’t shown it.

“I think that’s one of the best things about him — and I think it’s unique,” Packers safety Dallin Leavitt, who was a senior at Utah State in 2017 when Love was a redshirt freshman, said late last season. “I don’t know how he does it. Throughout my career, I’ve been a (roster) bubble guy, and every year there’s that uncertainty for me. It’s something I struggle with. It’s really hard. So for him to be able to do that, it’s pretty impressive.”

At no point over his apprenticeship has Love, who has yet to speak to reporters this offseason, said anything publicly that demonstrated frustration.

“I just think I’m getting this opportunity to sit, learn and not be thrown into the fire right away, and I think it’ll pay off — for sure,” Love said in an interview with the State Journal in December, after his impressive 10-snap cameo late in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m appreciative of the situation. Obviously, I want to be out there on the field. But I’m appreciative of the situation.”

Should the Packers not pick up Love’s fifth-year option, it wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened with a first-round pick since the fifth-year options began with the 2011 draft class.

Then-GM Ted Thompson opted not to pick up the options on offensive tackle Derek Sherrod (2011), outside linebacker Nick Perry (2012) and outside linebacker Datone Jones (2013) before finally picking up the option for 2014 first-round pick Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Gutekunst traded the Packers’ 2015 first-round pick, cornerback Damarious Randall, who subsequently had his fifth-year option picked up by the Cleveland Browns.

Since then, Gutekunst has picked up fifth-year options on defensive tackle Kenny Clark (2016), cornerback Jaire Alexander (2018) and both of his 2019 first-round picks, edge rusher Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage. The team did not have a 2017 first-round selection.

Meanwhile, coach Matt LaFleur, who did his best during the annual NFC coaches’ breakfast at the NFL Meetings to tamp down some of the expectations being put on Love, said after the draft was over that Love has had more confidence in his step in recent days.

“It's been a cool process from the day we drafted him to see him now just to see how he's matured in every facet of life,” LaFleur said. “I think he definitely understands that he's the guy in charge, he's going to be the guy in the huddle and he's got to be an extension of us.

“We're excited for him. We got a lot of confidence in him. I think he showed it just in the limited action last year, just the ability to step in there. The moment was not too big for him. You could see that. He was super poised and that, quite frankly, gave us the confidence that we needed to see from him.”

Undrafted rookies

The Packers announced the signings of 12 undrafted free agents, bringing their rookie class to 25 players after the 13 they selected during the three-day draft.

Added in advance of this weekend’s rookie minicamp were San Diego State linebacker Keshawn Banks; Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr.; Minnesota offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga; Mississippi wide receiver Malik Heath; Illinois State defensive lineman Jason Lewan; Florida State tight end Camren McDonald; Baylor safety Christian Morgan; Appalachian State fullback Henry Pearson; Southern Methodist linebacker Jimmy Phillips Jr.; Northern Iowa safety Benny Sapp III; Alabama-Birmingham offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort; and Tulane wide receiver Duece Watts.