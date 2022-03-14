Packers extend veteran pass rusher Preston Smith in start of what figures to be flurry of moves

GREEN BAY — A year after taking a pay cut to stay with the Green Bay Packers, outside linebacker Preston Smith is staying again — this time with a lucrative long-term extension.
In a move that rewards him for an impressive bounce-back season in 2021 but also helps the organization by lowering his 2022 salary cap number, Smith signed a new extension Monday morning, a source confirmed. Smith broke the news himself by posting a photo of himself putting pen to paper with his family inside Lambeau Field on Instagram, and NFL Network reported the new deal to be adding four years and worth $52.5 million.
The deal lowers Smith’s cap number for 2022 by $8 million and will pay him $14 million this season and $25 million over the next two years, with incentives that can increase his two-year pay to as much as $31 million.
“I love Preston. I can’t say enough good things about him,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said late last season. “The opportunity to get to play with him, to get to become better friends with him, the messages that we share with each other during the week, I just really love the guy. I think he’s a good human, he’s a great player and I love what he brings to the team from a leadership standpoint. He’s stepped into that role even more this year and I’m very, very proud of him and proud to be his friend and proud to be his teammate.”
Smith, who turns 30 in November, joined the Packers as an unrestricted veteran free agent from Washington in 2019. He and his edge-rushing running mate, Za’Darius Smith, were huge hits in their first season, but Preston Smith’s numbers cratered in 2020, dropping off precipitously in both sacks (from 12 to four) and quarterback pressures (from 55 to 26), resulting in him taking a $4 million pay cut as part of an incentivized restructured deal last year.
But he bet on himself and delivered, registering nine sacks and a career-best 62 quarterback pressures. While Za’Darius Smith and his $28.1 million cap number for 2022 are expected to be jettisoned—resulting in a cap savings of $15 million — Preston Smith is now in position to finish his career in Green Bay.
“I just try to make sure that I go out there and I’m putting the right stuff on tape and I’m leading by great example and leading by more than just talking,” Smith said late last season, as he emerged as one of the team’s leaders. “Because you’ve got some people who can say some great words, but they don’t lead by great example. So, I just try to make sure I do both and I go out there and put my words to action and go out there and play like I’m talking.”
Smith’s extension is just one of what should be a host of moves the Packers will make in the coming days, as they work to get under the NFL’s $208.2 million salary cap before the new league year dawns on Wednesday. The Packers have agreed to an extension with Rodgers, but with wide receiver Davante Adams set to count $20.1 million against the cap because of his franchise tag and a number of other decisions to be made, Smith’s deal is just the beginning of the work general manager Brian Gutekunst and vice president of football operations Russ Ball have in front of them.
“If I said (the salary cap) didn't matter, Russ might come across the table and grab my throat. It matters greatly,” Gutekunst said during the NFL scouting combine earlier this month in Indianapolis. “I do think we recognize what kind of football team we have and the opportunity that’s in front of us. But you’re always making sure you can field a competitive team year in and year out. And you’ve got to be mindful of what we’re doing in the future, even though sometimes right now feels like all that matters. You always have to keep that in mind.”
