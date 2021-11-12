Packers expect Aaron Rodgers to be back, but David Bakhtiari’s return appears on hold

“As far as what they have to do to get back, they have to get through that 10-day period. We no longer require cardiac screening, because we found in our data last year that that really wasn’t relevant if people had mild or asymptomatic disease. So that’s at the judgment of the team physician.

“But all positive players, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, have to go through a three-day physical ramp-up. That can start prior to that 10 days (elapsing), but they must go through a gradual ramp-up of physical exertion and ultimately be approved by the team physician to come back.”

LaFleur said because Rodgers didn’t practice all week, the coaches are going over various aspects of the game plan and looking at the film of those plays being run by Love during practice.

“(We) had a lot of conversations with Aaron as to what he needs to be ready to go. It wouldn't be the first time in his career that he hadn't practiced an entire week and gone on and played a game,” LaFleur said. “As long as he’s confident with what we’re doing with him, then we’ll see where he’s at (on Saturday).