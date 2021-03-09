Packers eschew franchise tagging star running back Aaron Jones

And on Tuesday, they decided not to.

Using the franchise tag would have all but assured Jones’ return in 2021 — as long as he signed the tag and reported to camp — since any team signing him to an offer would have to give the Packers two first-round picks if Green Bay didn’t match that offer. The Packers also would have had the option of trading Jones to another team for less than the two first-round picks, allowing them to get something in return for a player who has scored 35 total touchdowns over the past two years, including playoffs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Instead, if they cannot get a deal done with Jones before Monday, then the Packers will lose Jones and have to hope for a meaningful compensatory pick in 2022.

“Every situation is different. It is a tool that is out there for us to use if it makes sense for the football team,” Gutekunst had said last week. “Whether it’s the franchise tag, the transition tag or some of the other avenues for us to retain players, it’s always something that we’ll look at. And if that’s the best situation for us, then we’ll go ahead and use it if we need to.”