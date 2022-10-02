Packers escape Patriots in overtime at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers pondered the question for a moment.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback had just presided over the Green Bay Packers’ not-especially-aesthetically-pleasing 27-24 overtime victory over the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field, a game in which he played “terrible” at times (his word), the much-hyped Green Bay defense struggled against an undermanned Patriots offense (being directed by rookie third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe) and coach Matt LaFleur confessed to warning his assistant coaches the team was on the cusp of being “booed out of the stadium” if the offense went three-and-out to start the second half.

Sure, the victory — their third in a row after a listless performance to open the season at Minnesota — had improved the Packers’ record to 3-1 heading into their London trip to face the New York Giants, but given how little the 10½-point underdog Patriots had going for them coming into the game beyond a legendary coach, it was not supposed to be as arduous a task as it ended up being for the home team.

And so, Rodgers was asked, is winning this way sustainable?

“Sustainable? I think winning is sustainable, for sure,” Rodgers replied, though one could hear the “but” coming from a mile away.

“This way of winning, I don’t think, is sustainable, because it puts too much pressure on our defense. Obviously, I’ve got to play better — and will play better. … But, we’ve got to play better in all three phases. That being said, listen, this is a New England team that’s not as bad as their record. They’re 1-3, they’re obviously incredibly well-coached.

“This is a game we had to win. For sure. I mean, you can’t be 2-2 losing to a third-string quarterback and not playing great in all three phases. So, we had to have this one. That doesn’t take anything away from the joy of winning; but this was one we had to have.”

They got it because of Mason Crosby’s game-winning 31-yard field goal as time expired in the 10-minute overtime; because the Green Bay defense forced three straight three-and-outs (two in the fourth quarter and on the Patriots’ only possession of overtime); and because Rodgers and the offense made just enough plays in the second half and OT to escape.

“They’re not always going to be pretty wins, and I’m OK with that. ... But bottom line is we found a way to win,” LaFleur said. “Every week has new challenges, and I thought there was a lot of good things we did, and there’s a lot of things that we’ve got to clean up. But the bottom line is as soon as you think you have a game won before the game’s even played, a lot of times that bites you in the butt.”

Asked if he felt his players might’ve viewed this matchup with the Patriots — a team that was without starting quarterback Mac Jones because of an ankle injury and lost veteran backup Brian Hoyer to a concussion after two series, leaving Zappe as the only remaining quarterback — LaFleur replied, “I don’t think so. We have enough respect for teams in this league, you have to show up and play your best ball.”

As it turned out, the Packers didn’t have to do that to win on Sunday. But they did have to overcome Rodgers throwing his fourth career pick-six interception — a 40-yard Jack Jones return for a touchdown that gave New England a 10-7 halftime lead — and also putting up some pedestrian numbers by his standard (21 of 35 for 251 yards with two touchdowns, one interception, one sack for a rating of 89.1).

Still, the offense put up 199 yards rushing — with Aaron Jones (110 yards) carrying the load early, AJ Dillon (73 yards) carrying defenders on his back late and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson getting his first NFL touchdown (on a 15-yard run on an end around) — and pass catchers such as Allen Lazard (116 yards), Romeo Doubs (five catches for 47 yards, including a 13-yard TD that tied the game at 24 with just over 6 minutes left in regulation) and Robert Tonyan (20-yard touchdown) did damage as well.

At the same time, Doubs lost an early fumble on a horrible short throw by Rodgers the quarterback admitted he wished Doubs had just dropped; Doubs failed to hold onto what would have been a spectacular 40-yard go-ahead touchdown just after the 2-minute warning; and Randall Cobb’s lateral on the final play of regulation in a tie game nearly turned disastrous.

“I think we’re going to have to play a little bit better against starting quarterbacks and if our defense isn’t playing as well as they can,” Rodgers said in assessing the offense’s overall performance.

“If we just get into a rhythm and start a little bit faster, we can alleviate some of the things. That’s why I felt like, (when) we scored to make it 7-3, I thought, ‘If we can get this to two scores, now they’re one-dimensional, now our pass rush is getting after them.’”

Instead, the game went down to the wire, with both offenses going three-and-out to start overtime before Rodgers and Lazard jump-started the game-winning drive with a 22-yard connection, Cobb picked up a crucial third-and-1 with an 11-yard catch, and Dillon bowled over defenders while gaining 24 yards to drain the clock before Crosby’s kick.

“There was a moment there, I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is not looking very good.’ Thankfully, our defense came up with a critical stop, obviously,” LaFleur said. “You’re only as good as your last performance. That’s just the reality of the world we live in. We always talk about you’re either getting better or you’re getting worse, you’re never saying the same. There’s a lot of things that I thought we did really well, but there’s a lot to clean up before we get on that plane to go to London.”