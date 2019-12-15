Packers endure ‘scary’ finish as Bears’ laterals nearly force overtime

Extra points

Although it didn’t lead to points, Packers defensive end Dean Lowry came up with a nifty second-half interception that kept the Bears from getting a drive going near midfield. “I’ve still got it,” said the Chicago-area native, who gained 7 yards on his return and got extra satisfaction from it because he grew up a Bears fan. “I was a tight end in high school, so it showed up (on that play).” … The Packers unveiled a no-huddle offense that had largely been mothballed under LaFleur, who explained that he used it to challenge Bears Pro Bowl defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who was playing in his first game after being activated off injured reserve. “(We) wanted to kind of gas him out a little bit,” LaFleur said of Hicks. “I have to go back and look at it to see how effective it was. It seemed like when we did it when we were in (three-wide receiver sets), we were moving the ball pretty decent.” … All three Packers players who left the game with possible injuries — returner Tyler Ervin (hand), Williams (evaluated for a concussion) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (leg) — all returned to the game. … With a Monday night game looming against the Vikings, LaFleur gave his players Tuesday and Wednesday off.