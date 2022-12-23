Packers, Elgton Jenkins agree to 4-year, $68 million extension

GREEN BAY — An offseason of change may be coming to the Green Bay Packers, but Elgton Jenkins isn’t going anywhere.

The versatile fourth-year offensive lineman agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $68 million, a source confirmed Friday morning. ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky was the first to report the deal, which is worth a maximum of $74 million with incentives.

The 26-year-old Jenkins was in the final year of his rookie deal, which he signed as the team’s 2019 second-round pick. He’ll now be under contract through the 2026 season.

Jenkins, coming off a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in October 2021, began the season at right tackle but moved to left guard after struggling with his surgically repaired knee. He’s played well at his original position over the past month and has played every offensive snap since sitting out the team’s Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo with a foot injury.

“It hurts, knowing it. Knowing what you want to be, it hurts not playing at that level,” Jenkins told the State Journal in early October while he struggled with his post-operative knee.

“But you’ve just got to refresh and keep going. It’s life, man. It’s life. And you’ve got to go with it.”

Jenkins’ deal includes $24 million in a guaranteed signing bonus and averages $17 million per season, making Jenkins the second-highest paid guard in the league.

It also puts him in the top 10 of left tackle compensation, which is significant because Jenkins could shift to left tackle next season if five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is released in a cost-cutting move after an injury-addled 2022 season.

Jenkins, who was selected for the 2020 Pro Bowl at left guard, has allowed zero sacks, hits or pressures the last four games, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Elgton is a warrior in everything that he does, man,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said earlier this month. “He is truly a stud. I felt terrible for him for what happened last year and he’s battled his butt off to get back. Are there setbacks every week or every whatever? Is he feeling his best? He’ll never tell you. But when he comes out and plays on Sunday, he’s going to give it everything he has.”

Jenkins had been one of a bevy of soon-to-be free agents whom the Packers had to consider keeping or moving on from. Others include wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan and kicker Mason Crosby.

During that early October conversation, Jenkins related a story about watching one of the late Kobe Bryant’s last interviews, in which the Basketball Hall of Famer recalled how, during his rookie year, his late-game air balls in Game 5 of the 1997 Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz ended the Los Angeles Lakers’ season.

Bryant considered the moment a turning point in his career, because he realized that he needed to change his approach to improve his leg strength. Bryant’s words resonated.

“You’ve got to look at the reality of the situation. You’ve kind of got to get over yourself,” Bryant said in the interview. “It’s not about you, man. OK, you feel embarrassed. You’re not that important. Get over yourself. You’re worried about how people may perceive you.

“You’re walking around and it’s embarrassing because you shot five airballs. Get over yourself. After that, it’s, ‘Why did those airballs happen?’ Got it. … I didn’t have the legs. If you look, every shot was on line, but every shot was short. … I’ve got to get stronger. I’ve got to train differently. … So, I looked at it with rationale. And say, ‘OK, the reason I shot airballs was my legs aren’t there. Next year, they’ll be there.’ That was it. Done.”

Those words struck a chord with Jenkins.

“Listening to that, I think that’s one of the things that’s helped me out a lot,” Jenkins said. “I feel like I’ve got a lot left to learn, especially about the right tackle position, not playing it, and a lot to learn about myself, adjusting to the ACL.

“That’s why I go into practice with an open mind, finding out what I can do and critiquing those things I messed up in the game and making sure I don’t make that mistake again. Why did I make that mistake? How I felt mentally during that play, how I felt physically, what I could have done to avoid it, things like that.

“You always strive to be the best player you can be — especially when, pre-injury, you were playing at a high level. You want to play to that level again. Now, you have to work yourself back up.”