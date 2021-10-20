Packers edge up to 7th, as unbeaten Cardinals alone at top of AP Pro32 poll

The Cardinals will try to stay unbeaten as they host the reeling Houston Texans on Sunday.

"Proved in Cleveland that they will be tough as long as (Kyler) Murray stays healthy," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said of Arizona.

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up a spot to No. 2 after topping the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens climbed three spots to No. 3 after routing the Los Angeles Chargers 34-6 for their fifth win in a row and the best record in the AFC. The Chargers fell three spots to No. 8 as they enter their bye week.

Los Angeles' other team, the Rams, remained at No. 4 after soundly beating the New York Giants. The Dallas Cowboys - who are also entering their bye week - gained two spots to No. 5 after outlasting the New England Patriots 35-29 on Sunday in Foxborough.

"Dak Prescott is easily the front-runner for Comeback Player of the Year, and he's in the mix for MVP," Newsday's Bob Glauber said. "The Cowboys look the best they have in years, and Prescott looks the best he has been in his career."