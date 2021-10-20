Packers edge up to 7th, as unbeaten Cardinals alone at top of AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — The birds in the desert are still flying high.
And as the NFL's only remaining unbeaten team, the Cardinals retained the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll.
The Cardinals received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
The Arizona Cardinals improved to 6-0 on the season with a 37-14 victory over the injury-riddled Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
"The Browns need to get their offensive tackles back for the sake of both QB Baker Mayfield and the offense," said Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network.
"Left tackle Jedrick Wills and right tackle Jack Conklin are both former top 10 picks in drafts and Pro Bowl-caliber talents. But Wills missed the last two games with an ankle injury and Conklin the last game with a knee injury.
"The Browns have lost the last two games to fall to 3-3 and Mayfield was sacked a season-high five times in last week's loss to the Cardinals," Gosselin said.
The Cardinals will try to stay unbeaten as they host the reeling Houston Texans on Sunday.
"Proved in Cleveland that they will be tough as long as (Kyler) Murray stays healthy," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said of Arizona.
The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up a spot to No. 2 after topping the Philadelphia Eagles last week.
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens climbed three spots to No. 3 after routing the Los Angeles Chargers 34-6 for their fifth win in a row and the best record in the AFC. The Chargers fell three spots to No. 8 as they enter their bye week.
Los Angeles' other team, the Rams, remained at No. 4 after soundly beating the New York Giants. The Dallas Cowboys - who are also entering their bye week - gained two spots to No. 5 after outlasting the New England Patriots 35-29 on Sunday in Foxborough.
"Dak Prescott is easily the front-runner for Comeback Player of the Year, and he's in the mix for MVP," Newsday's Bob Glauber said. "The Cowboys look the best they have in years, and Prescott looks the best he has been in his career."
The Buffalo Bills, who were tied with the Cardinals for the top spot last week, slid all the way down to No. 6 after falling 34-31 on Monday night at Tennessee. The Titans moved up two places to No. 9 and will host another AFC power on Sunday: the Chiefs, who remained at No. 10.
The Green Bay Packers inched up to No. 7 after topping the rival Chicago Bears.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 18, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Arizona Cardinals (12)
6
0
0
384
1
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5
1
0
362
3
3. Baltimore Ravens
5
1
0
350
6
4. Los Angeles Rams
5
1
0
344
4
5. Dallas Cowboys
5
1
0
335
7
6. Buffalo Bills
4
2
0
330
1
7. Green Bay Packers
5
1
0
328
8
8. Los Angeles Chargers
4
2
0
291
5
9. Tennessee Titans
4
2
0
286
11
10. Kansas City Chiefs
3
3
0
270
10
11. Cincinnati Bengals
4
2
0
264
13
12. New Orleans Saints
3
2
0
242
12
13. Cleveland Browns
3
3
0
239
9
14. Las Vegas Raiders
4
2
0
237
15
15. Minnesota Vikings
3
3
0
210
18
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
3
3
0
199
22
17. Carolina Panthers
3
3
0
177
14
18. Chicago Bears
3
3
0
168
16
19. San Francisco 49ers
2
3
0
161
18
20. Denver Broncos
3
3
0
153
17
21. Indianapolis Colts
2
4
0
149
25
22. New England Patriots
2
4
0
147
20
23. Seattle Seahawks
2
4
0
137
21
24. Philadelphia Eagles
2
4
0
124
23
25. Atlanta Falcons
2
3
0
99
26
26. Washington Football Team
2
4
0
96
24
27. New York Giants
1
5
0
59
28
28. Jacksonville Jaguars
1
5
0
50
32
29. Miami Dolphins
1
5
0
49
27
30. New York Jets
1
4
0
38
30
31. Houston Texans
1
5
0
32
29
32. Detroit Lions
0
6
0
26
31
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
