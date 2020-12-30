Packers edge back past Bills for No. 2, as Chiefs remain No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll

The Titans dropped four places to No. 9 after the loss and face the Houston Texans on Sunday with a chance to clinch the AFC South.

The AFC East champion Bills got the remaining first-place vote for 364 points but slipped to No. 3 after dominating the New England Patriots 38-9 on Monday night in Foxborough.

"They won't have the No. 1 seed, but I'm more bullish on the Bills than the team that does (Kansas City) entering the postseason based upon their December surge and lights-out play of quarterback Josh Allen," said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM.

The New Orleans Saints remained at No. 4 after their 52-33 rout of Minnesota on Christmas, when Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record from 1929 with six TDs in the game.

The NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks gained a spot to No. 5.

And the AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers continued their up-and-down run as they gained four spots to No. 6. The Steelers, who ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, have gone from No. 5 to No. 10 to No. 6 in the past three weeks.