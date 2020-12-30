Packers edge back past Bills for No. 2, as Chiefs remain No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — Despite winning 10 in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs have been just barely getting by in recent games.
The defending champs have won their past seven games by a combined 25 points going into Week 17, when they could rest several key players against the Los Angeles Chargers.
And the Chiefs' lead has also narrowed a bit atop the latest AP Pro32 poll.
The Chiefs received 10 of 12 first-place votes for 381 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"The Chiefs' close call with the Falcons might give other teams hope that they are beatable," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "But winning in Kansas City, with or without a full house, is going to be difficult."
The Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills flipped spots again after routs in prime time. The Packers earned a first-place vote for 368 points and returned to No. 2 in the poll after rolling past the Tennessee Titans 40-14 on Sunday night.
"With a dominant win over Tennessee in the snow, the Packers looked like the best team in the NFC, while Aaron Rodgers strengthened his case to win league MVP," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.
The Titans dropped four places to No. 9 after the loss and face the Houston Texans on Sunday with a chance to clinch the AFC South.
The AFC East champion Bills got the remaining first-place vote for 364 points but slipped to No. 3 after dominating the New England Patriots 38-9 on Monday night in Foxborough.
"They won't have the No. 1 seed, but I'm more bullish on the Bills than the team that does (Kansas City) entering the postseason based upon their December surge and lights-out play of quarterback Josh Allen," said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM.
The New Orleans Saints remained at No. 4 after their 52-33 rout of Minnesota on Christmas, when Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record from 1929 with six TDs in the game.
The NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks gained a spot to No. 5.
And the AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers continued their up-and-down run as they gained four spots to No. 6. The Steelers, who ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, have gone from No. 5 to No. 10 to No. 6 in the past three weeks.
"Facing the prospect of a four-game losing streak at exactly the wrong time, Ben Roethlisberger summons a monumental second-half effort in a comeback win over the Colts to give the Steelers the AFC North and, more importantly, some momentum heading into the playoffs," said Newsday's Bob Glauber.
The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both moved up and are tied at No. 7. The Ravens gained two spots after topping the New York Giants for their fourth win a row.
"Ravens suddenly look like a team nobody wants to play," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.
The playoff-bound Buccaneers climbed four spots after cruising past Detroit on Saturday.
The Colts dropped three spots to No. 10 after blowing a 24-7 lead at Pittsburgh. The Colts (10-5) are now on the outside of the AFC playoff race. They need to beat the Jaguars, who beat Indianapolis in Week 1 for their only win of the season, on Sunday and get a loss from Tennessee, Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami to reach the postseason.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 28, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (10)
14
1
0
381
1
2. Green Bay Packers (1)
12
3
0
368
3
3. Buffalo Bills (1)
12
3
0
364
2
4. New Orleans Saints
11
4
0
350
4
5. Seattle Seahawks
11
4
0
329
6
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
12
3
0
320
10
7. Baltimore Ravens
10
5
0
308
9
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10
5
0
308
11
9. Tennessee Titans
10
5
0
283
5
10. Indianapolis Colts
10
5
0
272
7
11. Miami Dolphins
10
5
0
268
13
12. Cleveland Browns
10
5
0
255
8
13. Los Angeles Rams
9
6
0
245
12
14. Chicago Bears
8
7
0
225
15
15. Arizona Cardinals
8
7
0
221
14
16. Las Vegas Raiders
7
8
0
185
17
17. Washington Football Team
6
9
0
172
16
17. Los Angeles Chargers
6
9
0
172
20
19. San Francisco 49ers
6
9
0
169
25
20. Dallas Cowboys
6
9
0
166
24
21. Minnesota Vikings
6
9
0
142
18
21. New England Patriots
6
9
0
142
19
23. Carolina Panthers
5
10
0
119
27
24. New York Giants
5
10
0
105
21
25. Denver Broncos
5
10
0
99
22
26. Philadelphia Eagles
4
10
1
80
22
27. Atlanta Falcons
4
11
0
75
29
28. Cincinnati Bengals
4
10
1
66
30
29. Houston Texans
4
11
0
56
28
30. Detroit Lions
5
10
0
46
26
31. New York Jets
2
13
0
33
31
32. Jacksonville Jaguars
1
14
0
12
32
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, John Clayton, John Czarnecki, Tony Dungy, Bob Glauber, Rick Gosselin, Pat Kirwan, Jeff Legwold, Alex Marvez, Jim Miller, Jenny Vrentas, Charean Williams.
