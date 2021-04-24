Packers draft preview: Whatever position Za’Darius Smith occupies, more edge-rushing help may be needed

History lesson

Since shifting to a 3-4 defense in 2009 when Dom Capers took over as coordinator, the Packers have invested heavily in outside linebackers and edge rushers, starting with franchise all-time sack leader Clay Matthews, who was the second of then-GM Ted Thompson’s two first-round picks in the 2009 draft. Thompson went to the edge in the first round again in 2012 (USC’s Nick Perry) and 2013 (UCLA’s Datone Jones), though both Perry and Jones were bigger players who could have been 4-3 defensive ends, too. Gary, who was the first of Gutekunst’s two first-round selections in 2019, spent much of his time at Michigan with his hand on the ground, so his development as a stand-up edge rusher remains a work in progress.