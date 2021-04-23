Packers draft preview: Needing help to complement Kenny Clark, slim pickings likely among big guys up front

Teams have shown interest in him as either a 3-4 or 4-3 defensive end, so his NFL success will depend in part on finding the right fit with the right team.

“Everyone I’ve talked to so far, we’ve kind of talked about a little bit of both of that, kind of playing all along the line. It’s still kind of a toss-up where exactly I will be, where a lot of teams would want me,” Loudermilk said at pro day. “I feel like I was able to show that I’m able to play all over the line here, from five-tech(nique) to three-tech(nique) to shade (nose tackle). That’s kind of what I pitch to people, that I feel like I’m a versatile player, that I’m a three-down player, that you can put me anywhere on the line. I feel like I can do a great job anywhere.”

History lesson





The late Ted Thompson was fond of saying that “The good Lord only made so many big guys,” and the longtime Packers GM’s draft strategy followed that philosophy. During his 13 drafts in Green Bay, Thompson took 17 defensive linemen.