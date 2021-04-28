Packers draft preview: Inconsistency of 2018 picks JK Scott, Hunter Bradley shows why drafting specialists is dicey

As a result, both players entered the offseason program with on-the-roster competition — Scott from former Pitt punter Ryan Winslow, and Bradley from ex-Delaware snapper Joe Fortunato. And new special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton put the duo on notice shortly after being hired in March.

“The beauty of it is, I call our room where we are the ‘Truth Room.’ We’re going to tell the truth,” Drayton said when asked about Bradley and Scott during his introductory news conference with reporters. “They both know that they have to be more consistent in the things that we need them to do to be successful.

“They have a prescription that we’ve written for them to work on. ... They’re getting better, and they will be better. And they understand that their backs are against the wall.”

The Packers also brought in a second kicker this offseason, though after restructuring Mason Crosby’s contract — and with Crosby having put together the best back-to-back seasons of his career — it’s not like the franchise’s all-time leading scorer is going anywhere. Nevertheless, the team did add ex-UCLA kicker JJ Molson to the practice squad in late December — though, without any in-game NFL experience, he’s better known for being an eighth-generation descendant of the founder of the Molson beer-brewing company than for his kicking.