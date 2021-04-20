Packers draft preview: Impossible to avoid selecting a wide receiver this time?

As a result, the question isn’t whether the Packers will pick a receiver with one of their 10 picks. It’s when they’ll pick one — and how many more they might pick. Of course, that was the thinking a year ago, so who knows?

If Gutekunst decides to end a two-decade streak and take a wide receiver in the first round — something that hasn’t happened in Green Bay since 2002, when then head coach/GM Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker at No. 20 overall.

Last year, Gutekunst traded up from No. 30 to No. 26 and took Love, activating the countdown clock on Rodgers’ career in Green Bay. Although a host of top-notch wide receivers were gone by No. 26 — Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, TCU’s Jalen Reagor, LSU’s Justin Jefferson and Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk all were picked before the Packers went on the clock — a host of others (including Clemson’s Tee Higgins, USC’s Michael Pittman, Colorado’s Laviska Shenault, Penn State’ KJ Hamler, Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool, Florida’s Van Jefferson and Baylor’s Denzel Mims) lasted until the second round, though they all went before the Packers picked again at No. 60.

The good news is the draft is deep at receiver again, so Gutekunst will get another chance to add there.