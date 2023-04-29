GREEN BAY — Two years ago, no one at the highest level of college football in the country ran for more yards than Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III.

And while his production dipped in 2022 in part because of a toe injury, the Green Bay Packers might’ve gotten themselves a late-draft bargain when they took Nichols with the second of their four seventh-round picks (No. 235) on Saturday.

Nichols ran for 1,848 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021, winning the MAC offensive player of the year award while leading FBS players in both rushing yards and all-purpose yards.

Last year, when he missed three games with the toe injury, he still led the Chippewas with 616 rushing yards but averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and scored only six total touchdowns.

Still, the Packers were intrigued by him enough to bring him in for one of their 30 allotted pre-draft visits, then took him Saturday.

At 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and with experience in cold weather, Nichols could be a perfect fit in Green Bay.

“I’m no stranger to it. I’ve been playing in it my whole life,” Nichols said of cold weather. “I’m from Detroit, went to school in Mount Pleasant, so I’m definitely familiar with it.

“You add in my stature and my playing style, I’m a big, physical back, 220 pounds. So, me and the cold weather actually get along. Once it gets colder, guys start not wrapping up and start making business decisions. So I definitely feel good running in the cold.”