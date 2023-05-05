GREEN BAY — Lukas Van Ness had to face the expectations that come with being a first-round pick.

Anthony Johnson Jr., after long being a Big Man On Campus at Iowa State, had to worry about the awe factor.

Tucker Kraft needed to figure out where the nearest Culver’s location might be. (There are actually two within a two-mile radius of Lambeau Field.)

And Sean Clifford, well, let’s just say he had his own first-day-of-work challenge to deal with.

Yes, the Green Bay Packers’ 13-man draft class reported for their inaugural day as NFL players on Friday, the first day of the annual post-draft rookie minicamp.

They were joined by 12 undrafted free agents, 14 tryout players, nine first-year players from last year who were allowed to take part, and Kenneth Odumegwu, an International Pathway Program player from Nigeria assigned to the team earlier this week.

And no one — not even Odumegwu, who just recently arrived in the United States — had the issue that Clifford did: Inheriting the former locker of a four-time NFL MVP … and having someone point out every few minutes whose stall he was inhabiting: Packers-turned-New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’d dressed in that spot for the previous 18 years.

“Probably over 10 (people),” a smiling Clifford replied when asked how many times he’d been told about his location.

As it turns out, Clifford actually didn’t need anyone to tell him about the specter of Rodgers lurking in his spot. Having visited Green Bay on a pre-draft visit — before the future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer was dealt to the Jets — he wandered through the locker room and, being a quarterback himself, made note of where Rodgers’ nameplate was.

When he reported for rookie camp, he saw an all-caps CLIFFORD had replaced RODGERS at the top of the stall.

“I understand who was in here before, and I respect everything about that. At the same time, I came in and I found my name on the plate and I sat down,” Clifford said. “I’m doing whatever it takes to win games here. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity.

“I’m just trying to create my own legacy now and continue just to get better. It’s a locker to me and I’m just excited to be in the locker room with these guys.”

While Clifford and Danny Etling, who spent all of last season on the team’s practice squad, handled the quarterback duties during the group’s light practice inside the Don Hutson Center Friday afternoon, their teammates got to work on building their own legacies.

For the hulking 6-foot-5, 272-pound Van Ness, the 13th overall pick who looked every bit like the “Hercules” character he’s nicknamed for, it was the first day of what he hopes is a long run in Green Bay.

“I just want to come in and learn as much as possible about the system and what it means to be a professional,” Van Ness said. “This is a whole brand-new learning curve for me, getting used to playing football but not having to manage school and all the traditional things I had to manage (at Iowa). I’m just really excited to get into this phase of my life and for me.”

By the time they hit the Hutson Center FieldTurf, eight of the Packers’ 13 draft picks had signed their rookie contracts: Defensive tackle Colby Wooden (fourth round, Auburn); Clifford (fifth round, Penn State); wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (fifth round, Virginia); defensive lineman Karl Brooks (sixth round, Bowling Green State); kicker Anders Carlson (sixth round, Auburn); cornerback Carrington Valentine (seventh round, Kentucky); running back Lew Nichols (seventh round, Central Michigan); and Johnson (seventh round, Iowa State).

That left five more to sign: Van Ness, tight ends Luke Musgrave (second round, Oregon State) and Kraft (third round, South Dakota State); wide receiver Jayden Reed (second round, Michigan State); and wide receiver Grant DuBose (seventh round, Charlotte). DuBose was the only pick not to take part in Friday’s practice.

“I actually drove up from home, about 3½ hours,” Reed, a Naperville, Illinois, native, replied when asked when the reality of being in the NFL struck him. “Once I got here in Green Bay and everything, that’s really when it hit. And I really couldn’t believe it. I’m here today and I’m ready to work.”

Like Reed, Kraft made the drive to Lambeau — but he did it from South Dakota, and was surprised to see so many of Culver’s blue-roofed restaurants that he had to Tweet about it. (The Wisconsin-based burger chain responded with an offer of a welcome/care package.)

“I haven’t been to Culver’s since I was in Brookings (where South Dakota State is located). It’ll be fun,” Kraft said. “I do like me a triple butter burger with cheese — the works: ketchup, mustard, pickles.”

Of course, Friday’s most important tasks for all the rookies were to acclimate themselves to their new football home, start learning the playbook, get acquainted with their new teammates, try to limit their mistakes in their first practice as a pro — and demystify the brave new world they found themselves in.

And even for guys like Brooks, Clifford, Carlson and Johnson, all of whom played at least 50 college games, overcoming the wow factor of reaching the NFL wasn’t easy.

“When I walked in the locker room, I was like, ‘Man, I’m really here,’” Johnson said. “This is a great organization, and I’m proud to be here.”

And when did the awe wear off?

“As soon as you open the playbook,” Johnson replied. “The next thing you know, you’re drinking water out of a fire hose.”