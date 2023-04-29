GREEN BAY — Anthony Johnson Jr. started more football games than anyone in the history of the Big 12 Conference, and only one person in Iowa State history played in more games than the 62 games he did for the Cyclones.
While the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Johnson might’ve deserved to go much earlier in the 2023 NFL Draft, after being picked in the seventh round (No. 242 overall), he knows his experience will give him a leg up in competition for a roster spot.
“I’ve played at a lot of football. I understand the game, I love the game, and just my work ethic and who I am as a person on and off the field, I have great confidence in who I am now and who I’m going to be come,” Johnson said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft. “I know my coaches at Iowa State, they’ve given me every tool to be able to handle any task life or football throws at me.”
Considering how thin the Packers are with proven safeties on the roster, with veteran starter Adrian Amos still on the free agent market, there should be opportunity for Johnson to compete. He certainly has the experience and football IQ to help his chances.
Also helping his chances? Remarkably, in addition to being such a vital piece of the Cyclones’ defense, playing cornerback for four seasons before switching to safety last year, Johnson also has extensive special-teams experience, having played more than 400 special-teams snaps in college.
“I’ve been playing special teams since I was a freshman and I played special teams this year,” Johnson said proudly. “I’ve been gunner, I’ve done anti-jammer, I’ve run down on kickoff, I’ve done a lot. And I’ve made plays on that. I’m not just a body out there. I’m a guy who’s going to go out there and make plays.”
Get to know the members of the Packers' 2023 NFL Draft class
LUKAS VAN NESS, DE, IOWA
Round: 1
Pick: 13
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 272 pounds
In his words: “Honestly, I think it’s very fitting,” Van Ness said about his nickname "Hercules" during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being picked on Thursday night. “I think it kind of gives me someone to idolize. It makes me laugh sometimes when people call me that. It’s something that started between some of my teammates (who) kind of mentioned my physique. I’ve always paid a lot of attention to body health and the weight room. I love to work out. So honestly, it’s a cool nickname. And it could be worse.”
LUKE MUSGRAVE, TE, OREGON STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 42
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 253 pounds
In his words: “I just know that from Day 1 I am going to work my butt off and come with my best foot forward every day and contribute to the team in whichever the coaches see me doing that,” Musgrave said on Friday after being drafted by the Packers. “I'm going to do whatever they see me doing.”
JAYDEN REED, WR, MICHIGAN STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 50
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 187 pounds
In his words: “I’m just coming in to add value where I can, whether it’s special teams as a receiver, inside, outside. I’m just here to display my talent and do the best I can for the team,” Reed said Friday after being selected by the Packers. “I played slot pretty much all my career. I love the slot, (but) then they transitioned me to outside. I felt comfortability on the outside, as well. I’m just blessed to be able to do both.”
TUCKER KRAFT, TE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Round: 3
Pick: 78
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 254 pounds
In his words: “Overcome with emotions for sure. This has been every single moment I’ve ever dreamed of. I wanted to be an NFL athlete, (plus) being brought into a historical organization like Green Bay,” Kraft said after the Packers drafted him on Friday. “I’m looking out to the South Dakota sky right now, seeing the stars align, I’m feeling a little bit of excitement, for sure, at the possibilities ahead of me.”
COLBY WOODEN, DT, AUBURN
Round: 4
Pick: 116
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 273 pounds
In his words: “Man, today has been crazy. I’m just blessed and honored to go to such a storied franchise,” Wooden said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being drafted by the Packers on Saturday. “I knew I was going, I just didn’t know when. When the Packers called, I was just over the moon. I’m just ready to go.”
SEAN CLIFFORD, QB, PENN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: 149
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 212 pounds
In his words: “I really loved it when I visited there. I’m just excited to be a part of it,” Clifford said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected on Saturday. “The conversations were great, especially when I went out for my top-30 visit. I just felt like the coaching staff, the people there, the town really fit me really well.”
DONTAYVION WICKS, WR, VIRGINIA
Round: 5
Pick: 159
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 208 pounds
In his words: “Being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization … I had some great conversations with (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable and (head) coach (Matt) LaFleur. I’m just ready to get to work,” Wicks said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was drafted on Saturday afternoon. “I was at the Senior Bowl with (Packers second-round pick) Jay Reed, I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him leading up to the draft. I just want to get in and work and be the best receiver group in the league."
KARL BROOKS, DE, BOWLING GREEN
Round: 6
Pick: 179
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
In his words: “When I saw that caller ID come from Green Bay, a smile came across my face,” Brooks said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected.
ANDERS CARLSON, PK, AUBURN
Round: 6
Pick: 207
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
In his words: “Obviously Daniel and Rich crossed paths with the Raiders. I got to make it out to one practice,” Carlson said of Packers special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and his older brother Daniel, who spent time together with the Raiders. “I’ve just kind of heard from afar how much he respects Rich. I don’t know him too well, but I’m very excited about what I have heard about him and all that he’s doing.”
CARRINGTON VALENTINE, CB, KENTUCKY
Round: 7
Pick: 232
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 193 pounds
In his words: “The only (special-teams unit) I wasn’t on was kickoff return. That’s the only one I was missing. But I got reps there in practice,” Valentine said in a Zoom call with reporters after being drafted Saturday. “Special teams is important. I’m trying to find my way onto the field one way or another. At corner or on special teams, I’m going out there to compete.”
LEW NICHOLS III, RB, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Round: 7
Pick: 235
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 222 pounds
In his words: “I’m no stranger to it. I’ve been playing in it my whole life,” Nichols said of cold weather during a call with reporters after being drafted on Saturday. “I’m from Detroit, went to school in Mount Pleasant, so I’m definitely familiar with it. You add in my stature and my playing style, I’m a big, physical back, 220 pounds. So, me and the cold weather actually get along. Once it gets colder, guys start not wrapping up and start making business decisions. So I definitely feel good running in the cold.”
ANTHONY JOHNSON JR., S, IOWA STATE
Round: 7
Pick: 242
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 207 pounds
GRANT DuBOSE, WR, CHARLOTTE
Round: 7
Pick: 256
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
In his words: “It was an emotional roller-coaster during this process. You never know where you’re going to land and when you’re going to land,” DuBose said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft ended. “To get that phone call from Green Bay, it was amazing.”