GREEN BAY — Anthony Johnson Jr. started more football games than anyone in the history of the Big 12 Conference, and only one person in Iowa State history played in more games than the 62 games he did for the Cyclones.

While the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Johnson might’ve deserved to go much earlier in the 2023 NFL Draft, after being picked in the seventh round (No. 242 overall), he knows his experience will give him a leg up in competition for a roster spot.

“I’ve played at a lot of football. I understand the game, I love the game, and just my work ethic and who I am as a person on and off the field, I have great confidence in who I am now and who I’m going to be come,” Johnson said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft. “I know my coaches at Iowa State, they’ve given me every tool to be able to handle any task life or football throws at me.”

Considering how thin the Packers are with proven safeties on the roster, with veteran starter Adrian Amos still on the free agent market, there should be opportunity for Johnson to compete. He certainly has the experience and football IQ to help his chances.

Also helping his chances? Remarkably, in addition to being such a vital piece of the Cyclones’ defense, playing cornerback for four seasons before switching to safety last year, Johnson also has extensive special-teams experience, having played more than 400 special-teams snaps in college.

“I’ve been playing special teams since I was a freshman and I played special teams this year,” Johnson said proudly. “I’ve been gunner, I’ve done anti-jammer, I’ve run down on kickoff, I’ve done a lot. And I’ve made plays on that. I’m not just a body out there. I’m a guy who’s going to go out there and make plays.”