GREEN BAY — Grant DuBose had the hardest path to the NFL of any of the Green Bay Packers’ 13 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Charlotte wide receiver spent the 2020 season out of football after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Miles College Golden Bears’ FCS season, sending DuBose into the transfer portal — and back home to Montgomery, Alabama.

He wound up working three part-time jobs to make ends meet while waiting for his next football opportunity, which came at Charlotte, a Conference USA school where his childhood friend, James Foster, was a backup quarterback.

In two seasons in Charlotte, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound DuBose caught 128 passes for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns — enough for the Packers to take him with their final pick on Saturday.

At No. 256, DuBose was the last of the Packers’ four seventh-round selections and went three picks before the draft ended with Mr. Irrelevant, Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson, going to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 259.

“It was an emotional roller-coaster during this process. You never know where you’re going to land and when you’re going to land,” DuBose said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft ended. “To get that phone call from Green Bay, it was amazing.”

DuBose was the third wide receiver taken by the Packers, joining second-rounder Jayden Reed and fifth-rounder Dontayvion Wicks.

“I always had the dream of playing at the highest level, and I bet on myself,” DuBose said. “It was great. I love Charlotte. It was a second home to me. I’m forever indebted to Charlotte (for the opportunity).”