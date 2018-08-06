GREEN BAY — Third-year Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry is a big, beast of a man who relies on his strength.
He's been using it to his advantage — and to offensive lineman's disadvantage — ever since he helped lead Rockford Boylan to back-to-back IHSA state football titles in 2010 and 2011, and then went on to star in the Big Ten at Northwestern.
During his first two years as a pro at Green Bay, the Packers' defense had focused on power up front, which fit right into Lowry's strengths. But in the offseason, in came Mike Pettine and out went Dom Capers, and so, too, did the old way of playing defense in Green Bay.
This new defense is more predicated on speed.
"Now it's time to go out there and play fast," Lowry said. "We're going to play fast, there's going to be no thinking out there. Just get the job done.
"Speed is the key to this new defense."
But the 6-foot-6, 296-pound Lowry still feels like this is a defense he can mold right into.
"Coach Pettine and his staff bring a new energy into our defense. It's up-tempo, a lot of pressure, and we're excited about it," said Lowry, who bench pressed 225 pounds 30 times and ran a 4.87 in the 40-yard dash back in the 2016 NFL Combine. Still, Lowry seems to find a way to play fast up front. "I play equally defensive tackle and defensive end, so it's even more now, and I have to know both... But it increases my value on this defense. I think I fit into this defense very well."
Speeding it up
Pettine, who was the Browns' head coach in 2014-15 and was a defensive coordinator for five seasons in the NFL (Jets 2009-12 and Bills 2013), likes to play with a fast defense.
"His defense is all about high energy," another of the Packers' third-year defensive linemen, Kenny Clark, said. "It's time to pick up the pace."
Green Bay used its first two draft picks this year on a pair of speedy cornerbacks, and, in fact, no NFL team has taken more defensive backs in the first two rounds of the past five drafts than the Packers.
This year, they certainly got faster.
"This whole defense is predicated on speed, and getting to where you need to be in a real hurry," said former Louisville corner Jaire Alexander, Green Bay's first-round pick at No. 18 overall. "You can tell that's where they've been leaning toward, and that's how they're coaching us up. It's going to be a fun defense."
The Packers already lost inside linebacker Jake Ryan to a torn ACL last week, but Lowry feels like this has been a "very productive camp" anyway. The defense is installed, now it's all about fine-tuning.
And even the guys on the offensive side of the ball notice a big change on the other side.
"Yeah, sure, I've noticed — they're playing pretty fast," Packers offensive line leader Bryan Bulaga said. "It's going to be a little bit different over there this year."
As for Lowry, who says he's much more comfortable with the life of an NFL player heading into his third year, he's ready for the change to take shape.
"It's a lot of fun. The best part of our defense is that you don't know what to expect from us," Lowry added. "Every week it's going to be a different defense. And, we're always going to be fast."
Dean Lowry: By the Numbers
94: Jersey number
24: Age
18: Tackles last season
2: Sacks in each of his first two seasons
1: Touchdown in the NFL (62-yard fumble return)