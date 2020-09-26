Packers' defense seeking to avoid 'roller coaster moments'

"You in a way have to bring your own kind of energy," Savage said. "But sometimes you can bring too much. So we've just got to find that balance, and we normally find it around the third drive or so. Hopefully this week we can start off strong and end strong."

Once that happens, Green Bay's defense will start playing better than it has in the past couple of weeks.

"The bottom line for us is it was well enough to win, but it has not been to our standards," Pettine said. "Obviously it's great when we can make big plays and score points, but we have to raise our level of consistency. Our offense is not going to be able to control the ball for 38 minutes a game all year."

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.

Get ready for Packers season with a week-by-week breakdown of Green Bay's schedule