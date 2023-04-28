GREEN BAY — Within-the-division trades don’t happen very often, but the Green Bay Packers have now been part of one in back-to-back years.

Last year, they were the team getting help from an NFC North rival to get their guy. On Friday night, they were the ones collecting an extra draft pick to allow a division opponent to get its man.

Whether new Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch makes the Packers regret Friday night’s move, well, everybody in the division will have to wait and see.

Set to pick twice in a four-pick span at the top of the second round, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst got the tight end he was seeking at No. 42 (Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave), then moved back three spots from No. 45 to No. 48 in a trade with his NFC North neighbors, the Lions.

The Lions gave up a fifth-round pick (No. 159) to move up those three spots and take Branch, the highly regarded Alabama safety who’ll now be in the division to face the Packers — and new starting quarterback Jordan Love — twice a year.

Last year, the Minnesota Vikings traded back with the Packers at the top of the second round, a deal that allowed Green Bay to take wide receiver Christian Watson, who very well could make the Vikings defense’s life miserable for years to come.

Although Watson didn’t have his biggest games against the Vikings last season — he caught a total of three passes for 45 yards in two games against them — the four-game late-season stretch he had (15 receptions, 313 yards, seven TD catches) showed how much of a thorn Watson could be in the Vikings’ side.

In that trade, the Packers approached the Vikings, initially offering their two second-rounders (Nos. 53 and 59) for the 32nd and final pick of the first round to take Watson. The Vikings said no, but when the Packers re-made the offer for the Vikings’ second-round pick the next day, they struck a deal.

“You never really want to deal with them if you don’t have to,” Gutekunst said last year of trading with division rivals.

In Friday night’s trade with the Lions, the fifth-round pick the Packers got back made up for the one they included in the trade that sent quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

The Packers weren’t done accumulating picks, however. Shortly after the trade with the Lions, Gutekunst traded back again, moving back from No. 48 to No. 50 in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To move up those two spots, the Buccaneers gave the Packers a sixth-round pick (No. 179).

The Buccaneers then used the 48th pick to take North Dakota State center Cody Mauch.

After adding those two extra picks, Gutekunst finally made the second of his two second-round picks, selecting Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed at No. 50.

Happy birthday!

Reed turned 23 on Friday, and while he got a few nice gifts — some glasses, an Apple watch — the best one was being selected by the Packers.

“Best birthday present ever,” Reed said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters. “Nothing tops this. I mean, this is all I could ever ask for. This is all I ever wanted forever in my life. So, this is a blessing.”

Tight-end-a-palooza

The selections of Musgrave in the second round and South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft remade a Packers tight end room that was thin entering the draft.

In a deep tight end class, getting Musgrave and Kraft meant the Packers managed to get two of the top five-rated players at the position.

It also marked the first time the Packers have taken multiple tight ends in a draft since 2011, when they took Arkansas’ D.J. Williams and North Carolina’s Ryan Taylor.

“It’s so exciting. I think the tight ends have really kind of made a big scene with some of the great tight ends we have in the league,” Musgrave said, adding that he trained with Dalton Kincaid, who was the only first-round tight end selected (No. 25 by Buffalo).

“This tight end class was great and full of great players and great people. … It’s almost like a brotherhood. The tight ends always click. I was happy to see them all go off the board.”

