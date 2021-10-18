Packers’ David Bakhtiari set to return to practice after nearly 10 months on the sideline

“Certainly, when you’re coming off a pretty significant injury, you don’t want to just throw somebody out there,” LaFleur said. “We want to make sure that, No. 1, physically, his knee is in great shape and he’s not at further risk of doing more damage to it. And also, I think there’s a confidence factor that you develop by playing football, whether that’s in practice (or in a game). So there is a ramp-up period.”

Bakhtiari will be 10 months removed from the injury on Oct. 31, and the Packers’ medical staff likes to have players coming back from ACL tears to hold off on returning until around that 10-month mark. That was the line of demarcation for tight end Josiah Deguara, who suffered his ACL tear last season on Oct. 5 and returned to practice in training camp on Aug. 5.

Bakhtiari hasn’t spoken with reporters since training camp but had vowed to take the smart approach in his comeback and not rush himself back just out of pure competitiveness.