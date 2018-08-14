GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers paused, intentionally.
The guy who always thinks before he speaks had to linger for a moment on the five words that’d just come out of his mouth.
“Dave is the consummate professional,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said of his friend and left tackle, David Bakhtiari. Then, the pause. “I can’t believe I’m saying that.”
Much like the two-time NFL MVP whose blindside he protects, Bakhtiari, the Packers’ two-time all-pro believes he could be ready for the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago without a single snap of preseason game action. But while Rodgers is planning to play in Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in order to get a feel for his new offensive teammates and get back onto the Lambeau Field turf for the first time since September, Bakhtiari has a different reason to want to play.
Simply put, if Rodgers is playing, he needs to be playing.
It’s a responsibility Bakhtiari takes very seriously — and Rodgers knows it. And that explains why, when someone asked him what he thought of Bakhtiari returning to practice barely a week removed from leaving Family Night on a medical cart with a sprained left ankle, Rodgers’ reply came with a knowing smile.
“I think he knows I’m playing, so he wants to be out there with me,” Rodgers said.
“I’m always going to push myself to make sure I’m out there,” Bakhtiari said. “When it comes to 12, yeah, I have immense pride in working with him and making sure he feels comfortable. Can I be ready for the opener without playing? Sure. But I always feel there’s always rust you need to knock off, and I’ve always felt that after a few games is really when it starts becoming, honestly, routine.
“So I don’t mind going out there playing, and especially if 12’s out there, I want him to feel comfortable and him to get into his regular-season form. And if that’s having me out there, I’m happy to do it.”
That’s not meant as a slight on Kyle Murphy, who started at left tackle in the preseason opener against Tennessee and filled in for Bakhtiari on the blind side early last season when Bakhtiari was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Historically, though, coach Mike McCarthy has made sure his star quarterback — be it Brett Favre in 2006 and '07 or Rodgers thereafter — had his franchise left tackle out there with him in preseason play. So whether it was Chad Clifton or Bakhtiari, the starting left tackle’s availability has correlated directly with which quarterback is on the field.
Last year, for instance, Rodgers played 16 snaps at Washington in the second preseason game. Bakhtiari was at left tackle for all 16. And when Rodgers played 10 snaps in the third preseason game at Denver? Bakhtiari played every one of them.
While McCarthy was right when he said Tuesday that Rodgers faced the Broncos with Murphy blocking all-pro pass rusher Von Miller, he was correct — Murphy started that game at right tackle for an injured Bryan Bulaga, who was out with an ankle injury. But even as the right tackle position’s importance has grown in a pass-happy NFL, there’s still a difference. And that might explain why McCarthy wouldn’t flat-out say Tuesday that Rodgers will start against the Steelers.
“You just have to look at everything. There’s no an absolute. There’s a general thought process, obviously, and I think history speaks to how we play our players in the preseason,” McCarthy said of the quarterback-left tackle snaps being linked. “There is a pattern to that, but it’s never exactly the same year-to-year or week-to-week.
“(Bakhtiari’s status) is definitely one of the variables. Absolutely. David Bakhtiari’s health is important to this decision.”
Asked if he was concerned that he sped up his comeback too much and the ankle injury could resurface, Bakhtiari replied, “I’ve taken the steps I need to. We have a clear understanding of what I’m doing and what I need to do. The trainers are keeping an eye on me and I think we found the happy medium.
"I’m a guy who likes to push the envelope. Before, it used to be a battle (with the medical staff), now it’s more of a compromise. We’re working together and it’s smart. I feel very comfortable with where I’m at, and I think they’re comfortable with how much I’m pushing it or how much. I wouldn’t be putting myself at risk if I didn’t think about the consequence or repercussions of it.”
If that sounds like a wise, veteran mentality, it should — despite Bakhtiari’s reputation inside 1265 Lombardi Avenue. For just as Rodgers surprised himself with his “consummate professional” line, Bakhtiari was taken aback when told what his quarterback had said. That’s because, if NFL Films ever mic’ed up Bakhtiari during meetings or practice, everyone would know what the $48 million man really is.
“I’m an idiot,” Bakhtiari said. “He and I have had long talks about this. It is tough in this profession that we have, where you’re here every day with the same people, almost six months straight, 12 hours a day. If you’re serious for 12 hours a day for six months, you’re crazy. I’m sorry. I can’t do that. I need energy, I need to have fun.
“For me to be lively and give that energy, I need to mess around. Just make light of situations. Whether it’s talking about scheme, or we’re going through walkthroughs, or even at practice. Obviously there’s a time and place for everything — I was taught that when I was very young, when my older brothers would give me (grief) because I was such a goof-off — (so) when it comes to work, I’m buckling down, I’m ready to go, I’ve got my reps, I’m working.
“But I think that’s Aaron’s point — it’s hard for him to say, ‘He is a pro.’ But I am. I do all the little things, and then I add a little bit. Whenever you can mess around if you want to, I take it. I take 100 percent, complete, full advantage of it.”
Just as Rodgers hopes to take advantage of having Bakhtiari out there with him against the Steelers.
‘It would be great to have Dave out there. He’s so steady,” Rodgers said. “Like I said last week, the backups I think have really done a nice job for us. … (But) he is a rock over there. I said that (about him) as a young player, that he had the potential to be a guy where you say, ‘All right, we don’t worry about that over there. Dave’s over there. He can handle it. We don’t need to give him a bunch of help sliding to him. We can win that matchup consistently.’ And that’s who he is now. We paid him because he’s worth it to the team – and definitely to me.”